"This Is Exactly What We Need From Them" | Mitchell And Gobert Face Phoenix For The First Time

When it comes to the regular season, it doesn't get much more significant for Utah than when it comes to this.

The Jazz will look to continue their momentum in a marquee matchup on Sunday afternoon when it begins a five-game road trip at Phoenix. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. MST and will air on ABC.

Utah enters the game on a high after rallying from behind to take down the Mavericks 114-109 on Friday night — made even better when their two all-stars shined brightest.

"Donovan (Mitchell) and Rudy (Gobert), this is exactly what we need from them," head coach Quin Snyder said.

"Just fundamentally, I thought we were really focused tonight." — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 26, 2022

Going up against one of the elite defenses in the league and arguably the most clutch player in the game, Utah put things together and was the superior team down the stretch.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert fueled that charge by doing things they're not accustomed to: Mitchell served as playmaker rather than scorer, and Gobert did his best work defensively away from the rim.

Gobert was dominant on the defensive end, mainly when switched out on Luka Doncic and guarding him at the perimeter. He helped limit the all-NBA guard to 0-for-5 from the floor, including a block on a clutch drive that would've given Dallas the lead.

"He (Luka) knows I'm trying to take away his stepback," he said. "Then he's driving, and I know he's going to try to use my body and then stop, so I've got to stay balanced and absorb the contact. Then he's going to try and get me in the air, so I've got to stay down."

More than just Gobert's defense, the offense was in rhythm. Mitchell served as catalyst and playmaker, not taking a single shot but directing the offense in ways that took advantage of mismatches.

Over the final three minutes, Utah shot 3-for-5, 2-of-2 from the free throw line, and had no turnovers. Likewise, Dallas went 1-for-7 from the field with a turnover.

"This was a significant win for us," Snyder said. "I thought, particularly with those two guys (Mitchell and Gobert), what we saw from them, just the sacrifices that all of our guys made at various times in the game for the greater good. … I was really happy with our effort against a team that's as good as anybody in the league right now."

goodnight, jazz fans — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 26, 2022

Utah will have to continue to thrive in the clutch when it travels south to face the Suns.

The Jazz enter the game on a six-game losing streak to Phoenix, including two losses in late January when they struggled through injuries and protocols. But those games should come with an asterisk as both Mitchell and Gobert were out with separate injuries.

While the Jazz are now healthy — even more so as Rudy Gay is listed as questionable after missing the previous six games with right knee soreness and illness — the Suns will be shorthanded. All-star point guard Chris Paul is out for the foreseeable future after an avulsion fracture in the thumb of his shooting hand.

"We had a rough January," Snyder said. "I think that that stretch of injury and COVID-19 and some losses just can take a lot out of you. … I think it brought us together too. I mean, I think the way we've played of late is a reflection kind of how our team handled that adversity during that time."

STATS

Utah (36-22, 21-10 home / No. 4 Western Conference)

Offense

*113.7 Points Per Game (No. 3 in NBA)

*115.9 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*106.7 Points Per Game (No. 9 in NBA)

*109.1 Defensive Rating (No. 11 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.9 points / 5.2 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.6 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.6 points / 14.8 rebounds / 2.3 blocks / 71.6% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 17.8 points / 4.3 rebounds / 37.7% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 15.4 points / 3.3 rebounds / 2.3 assists

Phoenix (49-11, 23-5 away / No. 1 Western Conference)

Offense

*113.6 Points Per Game (No. 4 in NBA)

*113.4 Offensive Rating (No. 3 in NBA)

Defense

*105.7 Points Per Game (No. 6 in NBA)

*105.5 Defensive Rating (No. 3 in NBA)

*Devin Booker: 27.5 points / 5.2 assists / 4.6 rebounds / 36.5% 3P-shooting

*Deandre Ayton: 16.3 points / 10.1 rebounds / 63.6% shooting

*Mikal Bridges: 13.4 points / 4.4 rebounds / 36.0% 3P-shooting

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Donovan Mitchell vs. Devin Booker

— For better or for worse, the Mitchell and Booker comparisons are going to fill headlines — and thats what makes this matchup so intriguing. While Booker will be taking a lot more responsibility with Chris Paul out, Mitchell has lifted his game to another level and is playing at an all-NBA level.

INJURY REPORT

Utah

QUESTIONABLE — Rudy Gay (Non-COVID Related Illness)

OUT — Jared Butler (Right Ankle Sprain)

Phoenix

QUESTIONABLE — Aaron Holiday (Right Ankle Soreness)

OUT — Frank Kaminsky (Right Knee Stress Reaction)

OUT — Chris Paul (Right Thumb Avulsion Fracture)

OUT — Cameron Payne (Right Wrist Sprain)

OUT — Dario Saric (Right ACL Tear)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 1:30 p.m. MST

Location: Footprint Center / Phoenix, AZ

TV: ABC

Radio: 1280 The Zone