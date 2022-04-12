Everything You Need To Know About The Western Conference Playoffs

The time has arrived — the 2022 NBA postseason is here.

Everything that has happened over the last six months is completely forgotten and mute. Utah’s second half struggles? Gone. Their Northwest Division championship? Not important. All that matters is now is who’s hosting the Larry O’Brien trophy in late June.

The Jazz are set to begin their postseason on Saturday, April 16 when they travel to face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. MST on ESPN, kicking off the start of the playoffs.

"We're healthy now, and we haven't had that in a couple of years," head coach Quin Snyder said Sunday night. "I don't know that there's a preference in any way, shape, or form. But as far as Dallas, specifically, they're formidable. … We have tons of respect for their program."

Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about the 2022 NBA playoff teams

1.) PHOENIX SUNS

Record: 64-18 (32-9 home / 32-9 away)

Vs. Jazz: 3-1 / W (115-109), W (105-97), L (114-118), W (111-105)

First Round: TBD

Overview: The Suns started the season hot and never let up the rest of the way, finishing with the best record in the NBA and a full eight games ahead of second-seeded Memphis. They might be the most well-rounded team in the league, the only squad to rank in the top five of both offensive and defensive rating. Led by a talented backcourt in Chris Paul and Devin Booker, Phoenix can beat teams in a multitude of ways, which is why many would considered them title favorites.

Points Per Game: 114.8 (No. 5 in NBA)

Points Per Game (Defense): 107.3 (No. 8 in NBA)

Offensive Rating: 114.2 (No. 5 in NBA)

Defensive Rating: 106.8 (No. 3 in NBA)

Player To Watch: All eyes will be on Paul, seeing if one of the greatest point guards of all-time can finally get a ring — but Booker is the one who will demand the attention of others. A dynamic shooting guard who’s capable of taking over an entire series, Booker will be relied upon heavily in the postseason.

*Devin Booker: 26.8 points / 5.0 rebounds / 4.8 assists / 38.3% 3P-shooting

*DeAndre Ayton: 17.2 points / 10.2 rebounds / 63.4% shooting

*Chris Paul: 14.7 points / 10.8 assists / 1.9 steals

*Mikal Bridges: 14.2 points / 4.2 rebounds / 36.9% 3P-shooting

.@JaMorant is the first guard to lead the @NBA in points in the paint pic.twitter.com/SskFiyXSPR — y - Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 11, 2022

2.) MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Record: 56-26 (30-11 home / 26-15 away)

Vs. Jazz: 2-1 / W (119-118), W (119-109), L (115-121 OT)

First Round: TBD

Overview: The youngest team in the playoffs, the Grizzlies have emerged as a legitimate contender. From finishing last season as the No. 8 seed (before losing to the Jazz in the first round) to the No. 2 seed this year, Memphis is as dangerous as they get considering the sort of fearlessness they play with. Led by Ja Morant and a bevy of role players, the Grizzlies are ready to prove the regular season wasn’t a fluke.

Points Per Game: 114.3 (No. 4 in NBA)

Points Per Game (Defense): 108.9 (No. 6 in NBA)

Offensive Rating: 115.6 (No. 2 in NBA)

Defensive Rating: 109.9 (No. 12 in NBA)

Player To Watch: While Morant is the star, a potential all-NBA guard who could be in the running for MVP’s as he matures, an argument can be made that Desmond Bane will be the most important player for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is the antagonist and Jaren Jackson Jr. is the big man, but it’s Bane’s shooting and defense that are what makes Memphis so dangerous.

*Ja Morant: 27.4 points / 6.7 assists / 5.7 rebounds / 1.2 steals

*Dillon Brooks: 18.4 points / 3.2 rebounds / 2.8 assists

*Desmond Bane: 18.2 points / 4.4 rebounds / 2.7 assists / 43.6% 3P-shooting

*Jaren Jackson Jr.: 16.3 points / 5.8 rebounds / 2.3 blocks

Up next: the NBA Playoffs pic.twitter.com/CUys1qfxqZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 11, 2022

3.) GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Record: 53-29 (31-10 home / 22-19 away)

Vs. Jazz: 3-1 / W (123-116), W (94-92), L (85-111), W (111-107)

First Round: vs. No. 6 Denver

Overview: Finally back in the playoffs, the biggest question surrounding the Warriors is the health of Steph Curry. One of the most dynamic players in the league, Curry is as dangerous as it gets in the postseason. But do Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have another run within them, especially considering they’ve only shared the court for 11 minutes this year? Only time will tell, but a team with that sort of star power and championship DNA will always be dangerous.

Points Per Game: 111.0 (No. 15 in NBA)

Points Per Game (Defense): 105.5 (No. 3 in NBA)

Offensive Rating: 112.1 (No. 16 in NBA)

Defensive Rating: 106.6 (No. 2 in NBA)

Player To Watch: Curry, Green and Thompson are all proven champions, so you pretty much know what they’ll give in the postseason — but the X-factor is going to be shooting guard Jordan Poole. Arguably the most improved player in the league, Poole is extremely dangerous off the bench and capable of torching second units. If he continues to play at a high level, the Warriors will be a menace on offense.

*Steph Curry: 25.5 points 6.3 assists / 5.2 rebounds / 1.3 steals / 38.0% 3P-shooting

*Klay Thompson: 20.4 points / 3.9 rebounds / 2.3 assists / 38.5% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Poole: 18.5 points / 4.0 assists / 3.4 rebounds / 36.4% 3P-shooting

*Andrew Wiggins: 17.2 points / 4.5 rebounds / 39.3% 3P-shooting

And we all know how that went… HOME COURT SECURED. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/dw0fUn7pqc — x - Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 9, 2022

4.) DALLAS MAVERICKS

Record: 52-30 (29-12 home / 23-18 away)

Vs. Jazz: 2-2 / L (116-120), L (109-114), W (111-103), W (114-100)

First Round: vs. No. 5 Utah

Overview: Much like the Warriors and Curry, the Mavericks will enter the postseason with major questions about their own superstar; Luka Doncic. After suffering a calf strain in the season finale on Sunday, his status is up in the air for the opener, and then some. But when healthy, Dallas is capable of playing with anybody as they’ve put together a group of role players to perfectly complement Doncic — dominant defenders who can knock down three-pointers

Points Per Game: 108.0 (No. 24 in NBA)

Points Per Game (Defense): 104.7 (No. 2 in NBA)

Offensive Rating: 112.5 (No. 14 in NBA)

Defensive Rating: 109.1 (No. 7 in NBA)

Player To Watch: Doncic may be the superstar, but Dallas’ recent run of success has come following the addition of Spencer Dinwiddie. He’s given the Mavericks a legitimate second option on offense, as well as being a capable defender. If Doncic is out for any period of time, look for Dinwiddie to be the one leading the way.

*Luka Doncic: 28.4 points / 9.1 rebounds / 8.7 assists / 35.3% 3P-shooting

*Jalen Brunson: 16.3 points / 4.8 assists / 3.9 rebounds / 37.3% 3P-shooting

*Spencer Dinwiddie: 15.8 points / 3.9 assists / 3.1 rebounds / 40.4% 3P-shooting

*Dorian Finney-Smith: 11.0 points / 4.7 rebounds / 39.5% 3P-shooting

The matchup is set #Relentless Game 1 info:

: Saturday 4.16

: 6:30pm MST

: ABC

: Chase Center pic.twitter.com/aXrWBTNK4J — x - Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 11, 2022

6.) DENVER NUGGETS

Record: 48-34 (23-18 home / 25-16 away)

Vs. Jazz: 0-4 / L (110-122), L (109-115), L (102-125), L (104-108)

First Round: @ No. 3 Memphis

Overview: Another team struggling with health issues entering the postseason, the Nuggets will be without key players Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. But, Denver still has arguably the best player in the game in Nikola Jokic — someone capable of wining an entire series by himself. The Nuggets have solid role players who fit around Jokic, making this team a darkhorse and unafraid of the moment.

Points Per Game: 112.7 (No. 10 in NBA)

Points Per Game (Defense): 110.4 (No. 14 in NBA)

Offensive Rating: 113.8 (No. 6 in NBA)

Defensive Rating: 111.5 (No. 15 in NBA)

Player To Watch: Jokic is the reigning MVP and a frontrunner for the award this year after posting a better season than last. As defenses will do everything to key on him, it’ll be up to Aaron Gordon to rise to the occasion and be the ideal wingman. An impressive athlete on the wing, Gordon has to raise his level in the postseason to give the Nuggets a chance.

*Nikola Jokic: 27.1 points / 13.8 rebounds / 7.9 assists / 1.5 steals

*Aaron Gordon: 15.0 points / 5.9 rebounds / 2.5 assists

*Will Barton: 14.7 points / 4.8 rebounds / 3.9 assists / 36.5% 3P-shooting

*Monte Morris: 12.6 points / 4.4 assists / 3.0 rebounds / 39.5% 3P-shooting

7.) MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Record: 46-36 (26-15 home / 20-21 away)

Vs. Jazz: 1-3 / L (104-136), L (116-128), L (108-120), W (126-106)

Play-In: vs. LA Clippers

Overview: An intriguing team that appears to enjoy being the villain with the likes of Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley, the Timberwolves are poised to make some noise if they can get out of the play-in tournament. Karl Anthony-Towns is as good an offensive big man there is the game while Edwards and D’Angelo Russell provide scoring as well, meaning Minnesota will try to win with offense. Beverley gives them a certain toughness and edge, making them potentially dangerous if they can get into the field of eight.

Points Per Game: 115.9 (No. 1 in NBA)

Points Per Game (Defense): 113.3 (No. 24 in NBA)

Offensive Rating: 113.8 (No. 7 in NBA)

Defensive Rating: 111.0 (No. 11 in NBA)

Player To Watch: Everyone knows what Anthony-Towns can do, one of the most skilled big men in the game capable of taking over. But what about Edwards, the second-year guard who’s made huge strides this season? If Edwards can catch fire and continue his rise as a high-scoring guard, the Timberwolves may just pull off a first-round upset.

*Karl Anthony-Towns: 24.6 points / 9.8 rebounds / 3.6 assists / 41.0% 3P-shooting

*Anthony Edwards: 21.3 points / 4.8 rebounds / 3.8 assists / 35.7% 3P-shooting

*D’Angelo Russell: 18.1 points / 7.1 assists / 3.3 rebounds

*Malik Beasley: 12.1 points / 37.7% 3P-shooting

8.) LA CLIPPERS

Record: 42-40 (25-16 home / 17-24 away)

Vs. Jazz: 1-2 / L (103-124), L (92-121), W (121-115)

Play-In: @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Overview: A team that made it to the Western Conference Finals last season but dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout the season, the Clippers are the most dangerous team in the play-in tournament. With Paul George healthy and the team notorious for figuring things out in the postseason, riding the “underdog” role could be beneficial for them as there’s no expectations.

Points Per Game: 108.4 (No. 23 in NBA)

Points Per Game (Defense): 108.4 (No. 11 in NBA)

Offensive Rating: 109.5 (No. 25 in NBA)

Defensive Rating: 109.5 (No. 8 in NBA)

Player To Watch: Reggie Jackson was a killer in the postseason last year, but has struggled throughout parts of this season. If he can find his form again, the Clippers will have a legitimate three-headed monster scoring the ball alongside George and Norman Powell. Jackson has rarely shied away from the big moments and is someone George trusts late in games.

*Paul George: 24.3 points / 6.9 rebounds / 5.7 assists / 2.2 steals

*Norman Powell: 21.4 points / 54.2% 3P-shooting

*Reggie Jackson: 16.8 points / 4.8 assists / 3.6 rebounds

*Marcus Morris Sr.: 15.4 points / 4.4 rebounds / 36.7% 3P-shooting

Almost nine minutes of Herb Jones defensive highlights. you absolutely love to see it. pic.twitter.com/uEL1mNLoss — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 11, 2022

9.) NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Record: 36-46 (19-22 home / 17-24 away)

Vs. Jazz: 2-2 / W (98-97), L (105-127), L (104-115), W (124-90)

Play-In: vs. San Antonio Spurs

Overview: One of the hottest teams since the trade deadline that allowed the Pelicans to acquire star guard CJ McCollum, New Orleans has been exceptional on both ends of the court since February. McCollum and Brandon Ingram provide the scoring while Herbert Jones and Jonas Valanciunas give this team toughness and an edge. A team like New Orleans is dangerous, never expecting to be in this spot yet here they are, and playing well at the right time.

Points Per Game: 109.3 (No. 21 in NBA)

Points Per Game (Defense): 110.3 (No. 13 in NBA)

Offensive Rating: 111.2 (No. 19 in NBA)

Defensive Rating: 112.0 (No. 18 in NBA)

Player To Watch: McCollum is no stranger to the postseason, having been to the Western Conference Finals before with Portland when paired with Damian Lillard. But now all eyes will be on McCollum, seeing if he’s ready to take the next step in stardom and lead New Orleans into the postseason.

*CJ McCollum: 24.3 points / 5.8 assists / 4.5 rebounds / 39.4% 3P-shooting

*Brandon Ingram: 22.7 points / 5.8 rebounds / 5.6 assists

*Jonas Valanciunas: 17.8 points / 11.4 rebounds / 54.4% shooting

*Devonte’ Graham: 11.9 points / 4.2 assists / 34.1% 3P-shooting

"It's win or go home. I love these types of games and we don't want to go home."@DejounteMurray | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/BJshBY3vYC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 12, 2022

10.) SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Record: 34-48 (16-25 home / 18-23 away)

Vs. Jazz: 2-1 / W (128-126), L (104-110), W (104-102),

Play-In: @ New Orleans Pelicans

Overview: A team led by the great Gregg Popovich can never be counted out, but it’ll be interesting to see how a young Spurs team with very little postseason experience can handle the spotlight. Dejounte Murray is a star in the making and San Antonio has seven players averaging double-figures scoring, making them difficult to defend. But it’s their own defense that could be the letdown in the end.

Points Per Game: 113.2 (No. 8 in NBA)

Points Per Game (Defense): 113.0 (No. 23 in NBA)

Offensive Rating: 111.9 (No. 17 in NBA)

Defensive Rating: 111.7 (No. 16 in NBA)

Player To Watch: Murray made his first all-star game this February and quietly had an incredible season — being the first player in league history to average 20+ points, 9+ assists, 8+ rebounds, and 2+ steals. But that was all in the regular season — now it’s time to find out of he can add to his growing legacy by becoming a star in the postseason.

*Dejounte Murray: 21.1 points / 9.2 assists / 8.3 rebounds / 2.0 steals

*Keldon Johnson: 17.0 points / 6.1 rebounds / 39.8% 3P-shooting

*Jakob Poetl: 13.5 points / 9.3 rebounds / 1.7 blocks

*Devin Vassell: 12.3 points / 4.3 rebounds / 36.1% 3P-shooting