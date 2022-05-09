"Every Year Is Different" | Snyder Reflects On Difficult Ending And Moving Forward

As Quin Snyder entered the media room at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus on Monday afternoon, the ordinarily spry Snyder was walking slowly with crutches. After undergoing offseason hip surgery last week, Snyder took a break from his sure-to-be extensive rehab to meet with media following the end of the year.

It's been nearly two weeks since Utah's season came to a difficult end, falling to the Dallas Mavericks 4-2 in the first round of the postseason. But as questions and rumors began to pile up regarding the team's status — including Snyder — and Utah's offseason plans, the Jazz have remained vague on the entire subject.

But on Monday, some clarification was given regarding Snyder, one of the most sought-after and highly-respected coaches in the NBA.

"My family has loved it here. … Don't judge my tense, loves it here," he said with a smile. "The experience has been and continues to be a great one. I'm privileged to coach a group of players, reminded of that consistently throughout the year. … From an ownership standpoint, I appreciate the things Ryan (Smith) is doing and his vision for the franchise, working with Justin (Zanik) and Danny (Ainge) has been good."

Before Snyder really decides on his future and what's to come next, he wanted to make sure he gave praise to the Jazz this past season. From the coaching staff to the players and everyone else involved, this year has been as tricky as ever. Somehow, Utah remained united, won a Northwest Division title for the second straight season, and sent two players to the all-star game.

"Every year is different," Snyder said. "Fundamentally, the process is similar, the commonality is your initial reflection, and the emotion that goes with processing your season is over. I really believe we needed a spark, had a chance to do something special, but it just didn't happen."

Snyder hasn't been the only one to discuss the future of the Jazz.

General Manager Justin Zanik met with the media just over a week ago, reiterating how much success this group has had as a collective for the umpteenth time.

"I think Donovan and Rudy, along with some of our other players, are hugely important to the success of this organization," Zanik said. "When you're talking about building a championship house, it doesn't exist just on a foundation, it exists on everything else as well. Those two are three-time all-star players, consecutive all-stars, Defensive Player of the Year, all-NBA candidates. And any time that we can add to that, complement that, strengthen that — because this competition is a team game, and they've been huge contributors for us."

He talked about star players such as Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, praising them for their on-court success and ability to mute the outside world regarding false accusations. He talked about Snyder, calling him one of the best coaches in the game and believing that the best is still to come for the eight-year head coach.

"Quin Snyder is one of the best coaches in the NBA," Zanik added. "There is no other partner I would rather have as a coach and as a leader of our players and as a partner in our front office than Quin Snyder."