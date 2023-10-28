ESPN's Pat McAfee Gifted Utah Jersey While Taking In Jazz Victory Over The Clippers

When Russell Westbrook’s shot at the buzzer came up short, and Utah celebrated a 120-118 victory, Jazz Nation went berserk after what they had just witnessed. The Jazz overcame a late deficit to pull out the victory thanks to incredible shotmaking from Jordan Clarkson and even better defense from the star guard.

Already known around the league as one of the loudest and most passionate fanbases, it appears Jazz Nation may have a new member. In attendance Friday night, former Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-media-host Pat McAfee seemed to enjoy every second of the game.

Sitting courtside next to Jazz Governor Ryan Smith, McAfee was shown on the big screen multiple times throughout the night. And each time he was revealed, the sleeveless shirt-wearing McAfee received a raucous applause.

McAfee is in town along with the rest of the fabled ESPN’s College Gameday crew, hosting the show on Saturday morning as Utah will face Oregon in a massive Pac-12 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. MT.