Can #HeatCulture be replicated? JP thinks so.

He dives into Miami with Joy Taylor, co-host of The Herd, to talk about the NBA Finals.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

3:45 — Joy’s Finals stress

12:30 — Landing in media

15:50 — Radio during the Big Three

25:05 — Dealing with fans online

27:15 — Herro face

Listen and Subscribe: