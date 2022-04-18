"Each Guy Trusted Each Other" | Everything To Know About Game Two For Utah-Dallas

REGULAR SEASON STATS

Utah (49-33, 20-21 away / No. 5 Western Conference)

Offense

*113.6 Points Per Game (No. 1)

*116.2 Offensive Rating (No. 1)

Defense

*107.6 Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)

*110.0 Defensive Rating (No. 10 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.9 points / 5.3 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.5 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.6 points / 14.7 rebounds / 2.1 blocks / 71.3% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.1 points / 4.3 rebounds / 38.7% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 16.0 points / 3.5 rebonds / 2.5 assists

Dallas (52-30, 29-12 home / No. 4 Western Conference)

Offense

*108.0 Points Per Game (No. 24 in NBA)

*112.5 Offensive Rating (No. 14 in NBA)

Defense

*104.7 Points Per Game (No. 2 in NBA)

*109.1 Defensive Rating (No. 7 in NBA)

*Luka Doncic: 28.4 points / 9.1 rebounds / 8.7 assists / 35.3% 3P-shooting

*Jalen Brunson: 16.3 points / 4.8 assists / 37.3% 3P-shooting

*Spencer Dinwiddie: 15.8 points / 3.9 assists / 40.4% 3P-shooting

*Dorian Finney-Smith: 11.0 points / 4.7 rebounds / 39.5% 3P-shooting

POSTSEASON STATS

No. 5 Utah (1-0)

Offense

*99.0 — Points Per Game (No. 11)

*108.8 — Offensive Rating (No. 11)

Defense

*93.0 — Points Per Game (No. 3)

*103.3 — Defensive Rating (No. 4)

*Donovan Mitchell: 32.0 points / 6.0 assists / 6.0 rebounds / 1.0 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 5.0 points / 17.0 rebounds / 3.0 blocks

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 26.0 points / 5.0 rebounds / 4.0 assists

*Jordan Clarkson: 10.0 points

No. 4 Dallas (0-1)

Offense

*93.0 — Points Per Game (No. 13)

*103.3 — Offensive Rating (No. 13)

Defense

*99.0 — Points Per Game (No. 5)

*108.8 — Defensive Rating (No. 6)

*Jalen Brunson: 24.0 points / 7.0 rebounds / 5.0 assists

*Spencer Dinwiddie: 22.0 points / 8.0 assists / 4.0 rebounds

*Reggie Bullock: 15.0 points / 6.0 rebounds / 2.0 steals / 37.5% 3P-shooting

*Dorian Finney-Smith: 14.0 points / 5.0 rebounds / 40.0% 3P-shooting

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Donovan Mitchell vs. Spencer Dinwiddie

— With Luka Doncic set to be sidelined for game two, a lot of the pressure for the Mavericks will fall on midseason pickup Spencer Dinwiddie. Arguably their best offensive player on the court, he’s thrust into a starting role and must respond with a game-changing performance. On the flip side, Mitchell has been a killer in the playoffs and was sensational in the second half on Monday — and a repeat performance could put the Jazz in control heading back home.

INJURY REPORT

Utah

OUT — Trent Forrest (left midfoot sprain)

OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)

Dallas

DOUBTFUL — Luka Doncic (left calf strain)

OUT — Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)

OUT — Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 6:30 p.m. MST

Location: American Airlines Arena / Dallas, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet / NBATV

Radio: 1280 The Zone