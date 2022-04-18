Gabby Stockard | Utah Jazz
"Each Guy Trusted Each Other" | Everything To Know About Game Two For Utah-Dallas
Following strong performances by Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in game one, the Jazz will look to seize control of the series when they face Spencer Dinwiddie and the Mavericks on Monday night
REGULAR SEASON STATS
Utah (49-33, 20-21 away / No. 5 Western Conference)
Offense
*113.6 Points Per Game (No. 1)
*116.2 Offensive Rating (No. 1)
Defense
*107.6 Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)
*110.0 Defensive Rating (No. 10 in NBA)
*Donovan Mitchell: 25.9 points / 5.3 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.5 steals
*Rudy Gobert: 15.6 points / 14.7 rebounds / 2.1 blocks / 71.3% shooting
*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.1 points / 4.3 rebounds / 38.7% 3P-shooting
*Jordan Clarkson: 16.0 points / 3.5 rebonds / 2.5 assists
Dallas (52-30, 29-12 home / No. 4 Western Conference)
Offense
*108.0 Points Per Game (No. 24 in NBA)
*112.5 Offensive Rating (No. 14 in NBA)
Defense
*104.7 Points Per Game (No. 2 in NBA)
*109.1 Defensive Rating (No. 7 in NBA)
*Luka Doncic: 28.4 points / 9.1 rebounds / 8.7 assists / 35.3% 3P-shooting
*Jalen Brunson: 16.3 points / 4.8 assists / 37.3% 3P-shooting
*Spencer Dinwiddie: 15.8 points / 3.9 assists / 40.4% 3P-shooting
*Dorian Finney-Smith: 11.0 points / 4.7 rebounds / 39.5% 3P-shooting
Happy birthday, Bogey! pic.twitter.com/XWwFcBml99
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 18, 2022
POSTSEASON STATS
No. 5 Utah (1-0)
Offense
*99.0 — Points Per Game (No. 11)
*108.8 — Offensive Rating (No. 11)
Defense
*93.0 — Points Per Game (No. 3)
*103.3 — Defensive Rating (No. 4)
*Donovan Mitchell: 32.0 points / 6.0 assists / 6.0 rebounds / 1.0 steals
*Rudy Gobert: 5.0 points / 17.0 rebounds / 3.0 blocks
*Bojan Bogdanovic: 26.0 points / 5.0 rebounds / 4.0 assists
*Jordan Clarkson: 10.0 points
No. 4 Dallas (0-1)
Offense
*93.0 — Points Per Game (No. 13)
*103.3 — Offensive Rating (No. 13)
Defense
*99.0 — Points Per Game (No. 5)
*108.8 — Defensive Rating (No. 6)
*Jalen Brunson: 24.0 points / 7.0 rebounds / 5.0 assists
*Spencer Dinwiddie: 22.0 points / 8.0 assists / 4.0 rebounds
*Reggie Bullock: 15.0 points / 6.0 rebounds / 2.0 steals / 37.5% 3P-shooting
*Dorian Finney-Smith: 14.0 points / 5.0 rebounds / 40.0% 3P-shooting
Ready. #TakeNote | @hulu pic.twitter.com/IIV2SlCqnl
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 18, 2022
MATCHUP TO WATCH
*Donovan Mitchell vs. Spencer Dinwiddie
— With Luka Doncic set to be sidelined for game two, a lot of the pressure for the Mavericks will fall on midseason pickup Spencer Dinwiddie. Arguably their best offensive player on the court, he’s thrust into a starting role and must respond with a game-changing performance. On the flip side, Mitchell has been a killer in the playoffs and was sensational in the second half on Monday — and a repeat performance could put the Jazz in control heading back home.
INJURY REPORT
Utah
OUT — Trent Forrest (left midfoot sprain)
OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)
Dallas
DOUBTFUL — Luka Doncic (left calf strain)
OUT — Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)
OUT — Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Time: 6:30 p.m. MST
Location: American Airlines Arena / Dallas, TX
TV: AT&T SportsNet / NBATV
Radio: 1280 The Zone
"Got it!"
A quick recap of Game 1 #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/HrWNz6Aa3S
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 17, 2022
NEXT UP: