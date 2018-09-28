Duke Blue Devil bonds run deep at first day of Utah Jazz training camp

When he arrived on campus at Duke University, Steve Wojciechowski knew right away that his team’s new assistant coach was good.

“When you first meet him, there’s an amazing attraction,” he says. “He’s got a great charisma and I knew he’d be a great coach.”

Two decades later, Wojciechowski had a similar feeling that the player he was now recruiting would be special.

So this week, Wojciechowski, one of a handful of coaches invited to observe the start of Utah Jazz training camp, was all smiles as he watched those two men—Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and rookie guard Grayson Allen—together at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus.

“To see Grayson now in his first official NBA practice, you see a kid whose dream came true,” said Wojciechowski, now the head coach at Marquette University. “And it’s very exciting to see him work with Quin. I think he’ll be a great mentor for him to become a great pro.”

Snyder was in only his second year on the Duke coaching staff when Wojciechowski arrived as a freshman point guard. Even then, the young player recognized his young coach’s talents. By the time his collegiate career was done, he had become college basketball’s defensive player of the year. And following his graduation and a short stint playing overseas, Wojciechowski followed in Snyder’s footsteps, joining the Blue Devils coaching staff.

“He was instrumental in my development both on and off the court,” Wojciechowski said. “He’s one of those guys—when you’re around him, you feel good and you believe in himself. He’s a guy you want to run through a wall for.”

At Jazz practice on Monday, the Marquette coach saw the familiar attributes Snyder exhibited early in his career on the Duke staff.

“The passion is and has always been there. The intelligence is and has always been there,” Wojciechowski said. “Now the experience and all the things that he’s gone through with the game of basketball, he’s just on a whole other level. He’s somebody I look up to and admire and obviously want to take the time to learn from.

“You’re always trying to learn, and I think Quin is a great teacher of the game. His attention to detail, his ability to communicate with his players, the way he sees the game, those are all things I try to learn from and can hopefully take back to our program at Marquette.”

Wojciechowski watches the Jazz closely during the season. His Duke connections with Snyder and Jazz assistant Tony Lang run deep, and Jazz forward Jae Crowder is a Marquette alum.

“Duke basketball is a brotherhood,” he said. “Obviously Coach [Mike Krzyzewski] is at the top of the tree. But the relationships that are formed across eras are very unique.”

Now, with Allen in a Utah uniform, Wojciechowski will be following the Jazz even more closely.

“I think he fits in here very well,” Wojciechowski said. “Grayson’s a terrific basketball player. He’s a very good decision-maker. He can attack off the perimeter, he can shoot, he’s a good defender. I think he fits in very well with the pieces they currently have. I’m so excited for him.”