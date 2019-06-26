Donovan Mitchell's D.O.N. Issue #1 sneakers will go on sale July 1, adidas announces

Mark your calendars: Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell’s signature sneaker will go on sale July 1 online before hitting stores around the globe on July 5, adidas announced Wednesday.

The D.O.N. Issue #1 is named to recognize Mitchell's Determination Over Negativity.

“Determination Over Negativity is a belief that anything is possible no matter who you are or where you come from,” Mitchell said. “I wanted this sneaker to be a symbol of that – for the kid who believes they can do anything.”

The shoe will retail for $100. Adidas has announced release dates for four colorways:

July 1 — MARVEL’S AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: "A red, blue, and white colorway with webbing detailed across the side pays homage to the one and only Spider-Man, and the latest film installment in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise."

July 18 — SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: "Shock pink, core black, white and silver, with teeth as fierce as the character. "

Aug. 1 — STEALTH SPIDER-MAN: "Black and green with glow in the dark details."

Aug. 31 — MARVEL’S IRON SPIDER: "Red and metallic gold to honor the legendary Iron Spider."