Donovan Mitchell will not play in 2022 All-Star Game

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will miss tonight’s All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness (non-COVID-related).

In a statement, Mitchell said: “It is a great honor and has always been a dream of mine to be selected as an NBA All-Star. Remorsefully, I will not be able to play in tonight’s All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness (non-COVID-related). The entire All-Star weekend is a celebration of the basketball community, the fans, and the sport I am blessed to play. I’m focused on getting well and back on the court. Thank you for all the get-well wishes. I can’t wait to see the game later today.”

Mitchell was selected for his third All-Star Game appearance and was drafted by Team LeBron.