Donovan Mitchell will miss game against Mavericks due to concussion protocol

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol and will miss tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The All-Star guard played 34 minutes in Tuesday night’s win over the New York Knicks. It was not immediately clear when Mitchell sustained the injury.Team officials said, "His first symptoms linking him to a possible concussion occurred this morning after the game against the New York Knicks last night."

He struggled with his shooting touch (3-of-15 from the floor) in the victory but came away impressed by his team’s resolve in rallying to beat the Knicks.

“The biggest thing is we kept fighting, kept plugging away,” Mitchell said after the Jazz had rallied from 15 points down to win 108-94. “I’m really happy with the way we finished and the way we played as a whole. It’s not going to be sunshine and rainbows every day. That’s the best part about this is we’re learning; we’re finding new ways every game and learning how to fight adversity every game.”

The Jazz (13-4) will have to deal with a different kind of adversity tonight with Mitchell sidelined. The guard is averaging a team-high 23.4 points per game this season, along with 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Mitchell will continue to be monitored as he progresses through concussion protocol.