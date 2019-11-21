Donovan Mitchell thanks court-side heckler after scoring 26 points in a win over the Timberwolves

With just over 3 minutes to play, Donovan Mitchell crossed up Minnesota forward Robert Covington, sending him falling to the ground, as the Utah Jazz guard pulled up for a clutch stepback-3. On the box score, the basket was unassisted. But Mitchell credited a fan sitting on the front row at Target Center for helping set up the bucket.

“He was just saying something along the lines of how I’m not a good basketball player,” Mitchell said after the Jazz’s 103-95 win over the Timberwolves. “I said, ‘Just wait. Eventually, it will happen.'”

Mitchell and the fan went back and forth a few times on Wednesday night.

Mitchell finished the game with 26 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the win—a line he said he might not have had if not for some of that trash talk.

“I thank him,” Mitchell said. “Because I was kind of struggling. Turning the ball over, taking bad shots, not getting back on defense. I thank that guy because, at that point, mentally, it’s like, ‘Let’s go.’”

This wasn’t the first time Mitchell has used an opposing fan for motivation. Last season, the Jazz guard said a courtside heckler in Detroit fueled a second-half rally over the Pistons.

“I’ve had a few of those,” Mitchell said Wednesday. “I enjoy it. I love it. I prefer it, to be honest with you. It’s one of those things you have to have fun with in the game.”