Donovan Mitchell surprises woman with $25,000 tuition check

The shoes would have probably been enough for Naja Brooks.

Before the Jazz took on the Hawks in Atlanta, Donovan Mitchell treated Brooks, the daughter of his fourth-grade teacher, to a shopping spree. He gave her courtside tickets to the game that night. Then after his warmups, the Jazz guard gave Brooks his sneakers.

That might have been enough for the 21-year-old—but Mitchell wanted to do more.

So after Thursday night’s game, Mitchell had one more surprise.

When Brooks met Mitchell on the court for a post-game conversation, the Jazz guard presented her with a $25,000 check to help cover her tuition. The gift was a joint donation from Mitchell’s SPIDACARES foundation, Adidas and Foot Locker.

Brooks, who studies at the Savannah College of Art and Design, was overwhelmed with emotion as Mitchell handed her the oversized check.