Donovan Mitchell says he will be in the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend

Donovan Mitchell is already a two-time All-Star and a Slam Dunk champ.

Now the Utah Jazz guard will try to add 3-Point Contest winner to his All-Star Weekend résumé.

“I’ll be in it,” Mitchell revealed Wednesday. “I’m doing it. I’m excited.”

The Jazz have been one of the NBA’s most prolific 3-point shooting teams this season. The Jazz lead the league in 3-point attempts per game (42.5) and are third in 3-point percentage (39.7)

Mitchell is shooting a career-high 38.9 percent from behind the arc this season. That’s only fifth best among the Jazz’s rotation players. So Mitchell said he has tried to encourage at least one of his teammates to join him in the contest — but to no avail.

“I’ve been begging Joe [Ingles] to get in it,” Mitchell said. “But you know he’s old. He’s gonna sit in his rocking chair, or something, with the kids.”

This will be the sixth time a Utah Jazz player has represented the team in the contest. Bobby Hansen did it in 1990. John Stockton competed in 1992 and 1997. Jeff Hornacek won the event twice, in 1998 and 2000. And Bryon Russell competed during the 2001 All-Star Weekend.

Mitchell was named an All-Star reserve on Tuesday, sending him to the league’s midseason showcase for the second year in a row.

“Last year was a little more emotional because it was the first one,” Mitchell said. “What makes this one even more special is the team success we’re having with it, how we’re looking as a group and that the coaching staff will be there. That’s special.”

Mitchell said he will use the experience as a chance to pick the brains of some of the league’s best.

“That’s what I always try to do in moments like this,” he said. “You’ve got guys who have been there [many] times. Just picking their brains about the season, their offseason regiment, certain things to help better myself. Not just to play the game, but going there and having those conversations will be pretty special.”

And if he can take home another trophy, even better.

