Donovan Mitchell reconnects with young fan, six months after viral photo

Maya Hafen still smiles when she thinks about the chance encounter. In August, the little girl from Kanab was in downtown Salt Lake City when she happened to bump into her favorite player.

“We were taking pictures by his car and he just kind of walked out,” Maya recalls.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell took a photo with the girl, who was enjoying a rare respite from Primary Children’s Medical Center, where she was undergoing treatment for a cancerous tumor. Maya’s friends and family say the girl had just recently shaved her head and was feeling self-conscious about her appearance. But when she posed with Mitchell, she beamed.

On Monday, Maya was all smiles again as she and Mitchell reconnected at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Watch the story here: