Donovan Mitchell part of campaign to 'change the way the world sees and treats Black men'

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is continuing to use his voice in the fight for change and social justice.

The 24-year-old All-Star has joined NBA stars Jaylen Brown, Aaron Gordon, Danny Green and Chris Paul has spokesmen for a new collaboration between the National Basketball Players Association and Dove Men+Care that wants to “change the way the world sees and treats Black men.”

Donovan Mitchell joins #TheJump, explaining how he's using the Jazz's second round playoff loss to fuel him forward: "We just had a team call today, and we’re not over it," he says. "At the end of the day it really pisses you off." pic.twitter.com/6GXMyrKL5w — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 9, 2020

“They’re allowing us to use the voice in the ways we want,” Mitchell said on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Friday. “For myself, it’s using ways to give back to kids, education reform, finding ways to change the way black men and women are perceived in the media. We’re not a threat. We’re equals.”

The Commit to C.A.R.E. campaign asks people to take a pledge to fight systemic racism “by undoing the misrepresentations of Black men in media and culture and the racial injustices they cause.”

For more information visit www.committocarenow.com