ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 1: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz during the National Anthem prior to a game against the Denver Nuggets during Round One, Game Seven of the NBA Playoffs on September 1, 2020 at the AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell part of campaign to 'change the way the world sees and treats Black men'

Posted: Oct 09, 2020

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is continuing to use his voice in the fight for change and social justice.

The 24-year-old All-Star has joined NBA stars Jaylen Brown, Aaron Gordon, Danny Green and Chris Paul has spokesmen for a new collaboration between the National Basketball Players Association and Dove Men+Care that wants to “change the way the world sees and treats Black men.”

“They’re allowing us to use the voice in the ways we want,” Mitchell said on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Friday. “For myself, it’s using ways to give back to kids, education reform, finding ways to change the way black men and women are perceived in the media. We’re not a threat. We’re equals.”

The Commit to C.A.R.E. campaign asks people to take a pledge to fight systemic racism “by undoing the misrepresentations of Black men in media and culture and the racial injustices they cause.”

For more information visit www.committocarenow.com

