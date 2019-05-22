Donovan Mitchell hits the fence during batting practice with the New York Mets

If not for a broken wrist, Donovan Mitchell’s story might have been different. A high school baseball injury sent Mitchell on another path and, for that, Utah Jazz fans are grateful.

But Mitchell still likes to show off on the diamond now and then. On Wednesday, the star guard was at Citi Field, taking batting practice with the New York Mets.

Mitchell came just inches away from a home run during his time in the cage.

.@spidadmitchell came THIS close to a homer in BP at Citi Field pic.twitter.com/CMy6pdMm3m — SNY (@SNYtv) May 22, 2019