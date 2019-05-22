Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell takes batting practice with the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York on May 22, 2019.
Donovan Mitchell hits the fence during batting practice with the New York Mets

by Aaron Falk
Posted: May 22, 2019

If not for a broken wrist, Donovan Mitchell’s story might have been different. A high school baseball injury sent Mitchell on another path and, for that, Utah Jazz fans are grateful.

But Mitchell still likes to show off on the diamond now and then. On Wednesday, the star guard was at Citi Field, taking batting practice with the New York Mets.

Mitchell came just inches away from a home run during his time in the cage.

