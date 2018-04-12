Donovan Mitchell Named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for March and April

The NBA announced today that Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been named the Kia NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played during March and April. Mitchell has now earned Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors for December, January, February and March/April, becoming the first rookie in the West to garner the accolade four-straight times since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015-16.

The 6-3, 215-pound guard averaged 22.8 points (best among all rookies), 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 36.3 minutes per game during the months, helping Utah to a 17-4 record.

The Louisville product totaled 16 games with 20-or-more points (most among rookies during the stretch) and totaled 35 points at San Antonio on March 23, becoming the first rookie to notch seven 30-point games in a season since Blake Griffin in 2010-11. Mitchell posted 20-or-more points in 10-straight games from March 15 to April 3, marking the longest 20-point streak by a rookie in Jazz history, and the first since Joel Embiid last season.

On the year, Mitchell averaged an NBA rookie-best 20.5 points, along with 3.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 79 games (71 starts). This season the rookie joined David Robinson, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain as the only first year players, and only guard, since 1958 to lead their team in scoring, while also winning 45-or-more games (min. 50 GP).

He connected on 187 threes on the year, passing Damian Lillard (185, 2012-13) for the most threes made by a first-year player in NBA history. The 21-year-old also averaged 11.7 points in the second half of games, the most by a rookie since 2002-03.

Mitchell becomes the first player in franchise history to win the monthly rookie honor four times in a season. The award, which has been given monthly since the 1981-82 season, was originally the NBA Rookie of the Month before splitting into Eastern and Western Conference Rookies of the Month in 2001-02.

Here is a closer look at some of the month’s highlights for Mitchell: