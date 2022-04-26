2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 23: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2022 at Vivint SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell Injury Update

Posted: Apr 26, 2022

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell:

Mitchell (6-3, 222, Louisville) was re-examined Tuesday morning by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing on his left hamstring. The results were negative. Mitchell has bi-lateral quadriceps contusions and will continue treatment. His status for Game 6 of Utah’s First Round series against Dallas will be updated on Wednesday.

