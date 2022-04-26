Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images
Donovan Mitchell Injury Update
The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell:
Mitchell (6-3, 222, Louisville) was re-examined Tuesday morning by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing on his left hamstring. The results were negative. Mitchell has bi-lateral quadriceps contusions and will continue treatment. His status for Game 6 of Utah’s First Round series against Dallas will be updated on Wednesday.
