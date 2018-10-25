Donovan Mitchell honors slain University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey

Much Respect Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/6xZGqWKg3a — Larry Krystkowiak (@LKrystkowiak) October 24, 2018

Donovan Mitchell didn’t know Lauren McCluskey. But the tragic shooting death of the 21-year-old University of Utah runner still hit hard for the Utah Jazz star. So before Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets, Mitchell put McCluskey’s name in black marker on his red Adidas.“It was a scary feeling to be close to that. It’s just so sad,” Mitchell told NBA TV after the game. “I have a little sister. My mom raised me. Women have to be protected more. She was being harassed for two straight weeks. That’s so tough. She was defenseless. She couldn’t do anything about it. For a man to do that, that’s terrible. For me, I just wanted to be able to dedicate this game to her and her family.” Mitchell scored 38 points in a win over the Rockets. But it was his choice to honor McCluskey’s memory that stood out the most on Wednesday. “This one really hit home to me,” Mitchell said. “My condolences to the school, to the track and field team and obviously to her family.”