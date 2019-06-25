Donovan Mitchell appears in new "Spider-Man: Far From Home" commercial

Hate it when your luggage gets mixed up? Donovan Mitchell is OK with it just this once.

The Utah Jazz guard teamed up with “Spider-Man: Far From Home” actor Tom Holland for a new commercial, promoting the release of the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the 30-second spot, Holland accidentally winds up with a pair of Mitchell’s adidas D.O.N. Issue #1s, Mitchell gets a chance to sport the superhero’s suit, and actor Jake Gyllenhaal reveals himself to be a big Spida fan.

Mitchell teased NBA and Marvel fans alike earlier this summer when he posted photos of Holland sporting a pair of Mitchell’s signature sneaker, which go on sale next month. Mitchell, meanwhile, blacked himself out of one photo.

I’ve been waiting to post this forever hahaha but I can’t show y’all what I’m wearing ... #donissue1 #SpiderManFarFromeHome pic.twitter.com/LanVMk8z8T — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 10, 2019

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” hits theaters July 2.