Donovan Mitchell appears in new "Spider-Man: Far From Home" commercial

by Aaron Falk
Posted: Jun 25, 2019

Hate it when your luggage gets mixed up? Donovan Mitchell is OK with it just this once.

The Utah Jazz guard teamed up with “Spider-Man: Far From Home” actor Tom Holland for a new commercial, promoting the release of the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the 30-second spot, Holland accidentally winds up with a pair of Mitchell’s adidas D.O.N. Issue #1s, Mitchell gets a chance to sport the superhero’s suit, and actor Jake Gyllenhaal reveals himself to be a big Spida fan.

 

Mitchell teased NBA and Marvel fans alike earlier this summer when he posted photos of Holland sporting a pair of Mitchell’s signature sneaker, which go on sale next month. Mitchell, meanwhile, blacked himself out of one photo.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” hits theaters July 2.

