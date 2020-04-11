Donovan Mitchell announces summer release for his DON Issue #2 sneakers

Donovan Mitchell is adding to his sneaker collection in a big way.

Two years after debuting his signature shoe, the D.O.N. Issue #1, the Utah Jazz guard has revealed a new release set for some time this summer.

Mitchell and adidas teased the release of the D.O.N. Issue #2 via Twitter on Saturday morning with a video game image of himself in a pair of new, green shoes.

Last week, Mitchell joined his teammate, Georges Niang, on an episode of the Drive & Dish podcast. During their conversation, Mitchell mentioned some of the logistical difficulties of releasing a show as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve got a lot of things coming. It’s kind of tough right now because of the virus. Dates and everything are being pushed back,” Mitchell said.

On Saturday, the All-Star guard promised a summer release date. For now, though, no other details have been made available.