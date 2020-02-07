Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will play for Team Giannis in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Stifle and Spida are sticking together.

Utah Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were both selected by team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo in Thursday’s NBA All-Star draft, and will take on a team led by Lakers forward LeBron James later this month in Chicago.

“I gotta go with the Stifle Tower,” Antetokounmpo said when he selected Gobert, the 7-footer from France. “I need somebody to block shots.”

With his last pick, Gobert added Mitchell and his 22.7 points per game to a star-studded roster.

“I’ll go with my guy Donovan Mitchell,” Antetokounmpo said.

Mitchell said earlier this week that he hoped to be paired up with Gobert as the two Jazzmen played in their first All-Star games.

“I’d rather just play with Rudy,” Mitchell said. “I don’t mean to sound corny. I think it would be cool for us to enjoy that moment together.”

Mitchell grew up a fan of James and said it would have been special to be picked by the captain from L.A. But Mitchell added, “There’s no one like Giannis in the league.”

Gobert, meanwhile, had said he didn’t care which All-Star captain picked him. He just wanted to give a message to the one who did.

“The team that wants to win is going to pick me,” Gobert said with a smile. “That’s all I know.”

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be played Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. Tipoff is set for 6:20 p.m. MT.

TEAM GIANNIS

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Milwaukee

Pascal Siakam — Toronto

Kemba Walker — Boston

Trae Young — Atlanta

Joel Embiid — Philadelphia

Rudy Gobert — Utah

Donovan Mitchell — Utah

Bam Adebayo — Miami

Jimmy Butler — Miami

Brandon Ingram — New Orleans

Kyle Lowry — Toronto

Khris Middleton — Milwaukee

TEAM LEBRON

LeBron James — L.A. Lakers

Anthony Davis — L.A. Lakers

Luka Doncic — Dallas

James Harden — Houston

Kawhi Leonard – LA Clippers

Nikola Jokic — Denver

Damian Lillard — Portland

Chris Paul — Oklahoma City

Domantas Sabonis — Indiana

Ben Simmons — Philadelphia

Jayson Tatum — Boston

Russell Westbrook — Houston