Donovan Mitchell and Miami Dolphins lineman Isaac Asiata swap snacks, jerseys

When Donovan Mitchell had a sudden cookie craving last week, a fan came to the rescue.

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Isaac Asiata loves the Utah Jazz and is a big Mitchell fan. The Spanish Fork native and former University of Utah standout also happens to know the owners of Chip Cookies. So he had some delivered to the young Jazz star.

Say no more fam. Gimme an address and I’ll have them send it over ASAP these boxes on me. @spidadmitchell @chipcookiesco https://t.co/cQYiVTOHWQ — Isaac Asiata (@AsiataFive4) January 24, 2019

@spidadmitchell enjoy my brotha sent some extra with milk for @Joeingles7 and the rest of the @utahjazz too lol #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/rq9jSPpMPs — Isaac Asiata (@AsiataFive4) January 25, 2019

On Saturday night, Mitchell repaid Asiata with tickets to watch the Jazz take on the Houston Rockets. After the game, the two athletes met up to swap jerseys.

“Obviously I’m a diehard Jazz fan,” Asiata said. “I played Junior Jazz when I was growing up.”

And over the past two seasons, Asiata has enjoyed watching Mitchell’s star rise.

“What stands out every time he plays is how hard he plays,” Asiata said. “No matter the circumstances, no matter what’s going on, you’re always going to get his best game. And his best game is better than most people’s. I love his tenacity. He’s a freak athlete. He’s fun to watch.”

Mitchell gave Asiata a signed Classic Edition jersey.

Asiata gave Mitchell a Dolphins jersey with a message on it: “Spida, Thank you for putting the Salty City on the map. Heroes get remembered but legends never die!!”

Oh, and Asiata also gave Mitchell another box of cookies.