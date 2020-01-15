Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving trade baskets and then jerseys in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — When it matters most, the best take over.

Donovan Mitchell has seen Kyrie Irving do it plenty of times.

On Tuesday night, it was Mitchell who flipped a switch in crunch time. The Utah Jazz guard scored 14 points in the fourth quarter (hitting five of his last six shots) to help his team beat Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, 118-107.

After the game, the two star guards shared their respect for each other and swapped jerseys on the court.

“There are a lot of things you can take from him,” Mitchell said of Irving. “For one thing, his mindset. You look at how he took over the game in the fourth. I try to implement that in my game as well. No matter how the night’s going, I try to take over—not just scoring, but finding the right guy and making the right plays. He’s one of the best guards in the league so it’s pretty cool to exchange jerseys with him.”

Mitchell finished the game with 25 points.

“Man, he’s great in the midrange and he’s great attacking the rim,” Irving said of Mitchell’s game. “… We had him pretty contained throughout the game, but in the fourth quarter they really did a great job of spreading out the offense and letting him attack.”