"Do What We Do" | Utah Faces Dallas In Best-Of-Three Series
Following a stunning victory on Saturday, Utah heads back to Dallas for a best-of-three series — setting the stage for a massive showdown between star guards Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic with everything on the line
REGULAR SEASON STATS
Utah (49-33, 20-21 away / No. 5 Western Conference)
Offense
*113.6 — Points Per Game (No. 1)
*116.2 — Offensive Rating (No. 1)
Defense
*107.6 — Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)
*110.0 — Defensive Rating (No. 10 in NBA)
*Donovan Mitchell: 25.9 points / 5.3 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.5 steals
*Rudy Gobert: 15.6 points / 14.7 rebounds / 2.1 blocks / 71.3% shooting
*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.1 points / 4.3 rebounds / 38.7% 3P-shooting
*Jordan Clarkson: 16.0 points / 3.5 rebonds / 2.5 assists
Dallas (52-30, 29-12 home / No. 4 Western Conference)
Offense
*108.0 — Points Per Game (No. 24 in NBA)
*112.5 — Offensive Rating (No. 14 in NBA)
Defense
*104.7 — Points Per Game (No. 2 in NBA)
*109.1 — Defensive Rating (No. 7 in NBA)
*Luka Doncic: 28.4 points / 9.1 rebounds / 8.7 assists / 35.3% 3P-shooting
*Jalen Brunson: 16.3 points / 4.8 assists / 37.3% 3P-shooting
*Spencer Dinwiddie: 15.8 points / 3.9 assists / 40.4% 3P-shooting
*Dorian Finney-Smith: 11.0 points / 4.7 rebounds / 39.5% 3P-shooting
POSTSEASON STATS
No. 5 Utah (2-2)
Offense
*105.3 — Points Per Game (No. 13)
*115.7 — Offensive Rating (No. 9)
Defense
*107.0 — Points Per Game (No. 5)
*117.6 — Defensive Rating (No. 11)
*Donovan Mitchell: 30.3 points / 6.0 assists / 4.0 rebounds
*Rudy Gobert: 11.3 points / 14.0 rebounds / 1.5 blocks
*Bojan Bogdanovic: 21.8 points / 5.0 rebounds / 36.4% 3P-shooting
*Jordan Clarkson: 17.5 points / 50.0% 3P-shooting
No. 4 Dallas (2-3)
Offense
*107.0 — Points Per Game (No. 12)
*117.6 — Offensive Rating (No. 6)
Defense
*105.3 — Points Per Game (No. 4)
*115.7 — Defensive Rating (No. 8)
*Luka Doncic: 30.0 points / 10.0 rebounds / 4.0 assists / 40.0% 3P-shooting
*Jalen Brunson: 29.8 points / 5.3 rebounds / 4.8 assists / 40.9% 3P-shooting
*Spencer Dinwiddie: 16.0 points / 5.8 assists / 3.8 rebounds / 1.8 steals
*Maxi Kleber: 13.8 points / 4.8 rebounds / 60.0% 3P-shooting
MATCHUP TO WATCH
*Donovan Mitchell vs. Luka Doncic
— It’s officially a best-of-three series, with each team winning one game at home and one on the road. With the stakes so high, it’s time for the stars to shine, which means that the spotlight will shine significantly brighter on both Mitchell and Doncic. Mitchell will need to come up clutch on the road while Doncic is still recovering from a left calf strain, so whoever can rise to the occasion will give their team a better chance at advancing to round two.
INJURY REPORT
Utah
OUT — Trent Forrest (left midfoot sprain)
OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)
Dallas
QUESTIONABLE — Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery)
OUT — Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Time: 7:30 p.m. MST
Location: Vivint Arena / Salt Lake City, UT
TV: TNT
Radio: 1280 The Zone
