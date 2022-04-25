"Do What We Do" | Utah Faces Dallas In Best-Of-Three Series

REGULAR SEASON STATS

Utah (49-33, 20-21 away / No. 5 Western Conference)

Offense

*113.6 — Points Per Game (No. 1)

*116.2 — Offensive Rating (No. 1)

Defense

*107.6 — Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)

*110.0 — Defensive Rating (No. 10 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.9 points / 5.3 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.5 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.6 points / 14.7 rebounds / 2.1 blocks / 71.3% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.1 points / 4.3 rebounds / 38.7% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 16.0 points / 3.5 rebonds / 2.5 assists

Dallas (52-30, 29-12 home / No. 4 Western Conference)

Offense

*108.0 — Points Per Game (No. 24 in NBA)

*112.5 — Offensive Rating (No. 14 in NBA)

Defense

*104.7 — Points Per Game (No. 2 in NBA)

*109.1 — Defensive Rating (No. 7 in NBA)

*Luka Doncic: 28.4 points / 9.1 rebounds / 8.7 assists / 35.3% 3P-shooting

*Jalen Brunson: 16.3 points / 4.8 assists / 37.3% 3P-shooting

*Spencer Dinwiddie: 15.8 points / 3.9 assists / 40.4% 3P-shooting

*Dorian Finney-Smith: 11.0 points / 4.7 rebounds / 39.5% 3P-shooting

These reactions are EVERYTHING! Let’s bring this energy to Game 5 #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/6EvBnnQzae — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 25, 2022

POSTSEASON STATS

No. 5 Utah (2-2)

Offense

*105.3 — Points Per Game (No. 13)

*115.7 — Offensive Rating (No. 9)

Defense

*107.0 — Points Per Game (No. 5)

*117.6 — Defensive Rating (No. 11)

*Donovan Mitchell: 30.3 points / 6.0 assists / 4.0 rebounds

*Rudy Gobert: 11.3 points / 14.0 rebounds / 1.5 blocks

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 21.8 points / 5.0 rebounds / 36.4% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 17.5 points / 50.0% 3P-shooting

No. 4 Dallas (2-3)

Offense

*107.0 — Points Per Game (No. 12)

*117.6 — Offensive Rating (No. 6)

Defense

*105.3 — Points Per Game (No. 4)

*115.7 — Defensive Rating (No. 8)

*Luka Doncic: 30.0 points / 10.0 rebounds / 4.0 assists / 40.0% 3P-shooting

*Jalen Brunson: 29.8 points / 5.3 rebounds / 4.8 assists / 40.9% 3P-shooting

*Spencer Dinwiddie: 16.0 points / 5.8 assists / 3.8 rebounds / 1.8 steals

*Maxi Kleber: 13.8 points / 4.8 rebounds / 60.0% 3P-shooting

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Donovan Mitchell vs. Luka Doncic

— It’s officially a best-of-three series, with each team winning one game at home and one on the road. With the stakes so high, it’s time for the stars to shine, which means that the spotlight will shine significantly brighter on both Mitchell and Doncic. Mitchell will need to come up clutch on the road while Doncic is still recovering from a left calf strain, so whoever can rise to the occasion will give their team a better chance at advancing to round two.

INJURY REPORT

Utah

OUT — Trent Forrest (left midfoot sprain)

OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)

Dallas

QUESTIONABLE — Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery)

OUT — Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 7:30 p.m. MST

Location: Vivint Arena / Salt Lake City, UT

TV: TNT

Radio: 1280 The Zone