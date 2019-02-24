Dirk Nowitzki reflects on two decades of battles with the Utah Jazz—from Stockton and Malone to Mitchell and Gobert

For all the buckets Karl Malone made during his Hall of Fame career—more than 36,000 points in all—it’s a miss that Dirk Nowitzki might remember best. With the final seconds of a playoff game ticking away, the Mailman lined up a shot from the top of the key and hit the back iron.

“We were down, lost both games here in Utah to go down 0-2,” Nowitzki said of that best-of-five series back in 2001. “And then to come back against Stockton and Malone. I remember when Malone missed that last shot, I was running around like we won the championship.”

Nearly two decades later, in the same building where he won his first playoff series, Nowitzki moved a little slower on the court Saturday night. But the legendary big man knows how quickly time still moves as his own Hall of Fame career winds down.

Nowitzki, 40, has not yet decided if this will be his last NBA season. That’s a decision, he said, he will likely make some time this summer. The 18,000-plus fans at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday night made sure to show their appreciation in the event that it was the last time he would play for them.

“It’s been wonderful,” he said of the ovation. “Getting a reception in a lot of road cities. “It’s been humbling. I’m very appreciative of what’s going on. It’s emotional at times, so I’m trying to enjoy it.”

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder called Nowitzki a truly unique talent, a one-of-kind mix of size and skill.

“It’s hard to do it justice adequately,” Snyder said when asked for his thoughts on Nowitzki’s career. “Watching him throughout the course of the years, you feel like you’ve been treated.”

Jazz center Rudy Gobert called the German 7-footer a personal inspiration.

“Especially me coming from Europe. He’s one of the guys that paved the way for us international players,” Gobert said. “Just a great guy. Great presence. Great human being. Just an inspiration. One of the best to ever play the game.”

Nowitzki scored 15 points in 25 minutes on Saturday, a 125-109 victory for the Jazz. Afterward, he reflected fondly on his battles with Stockton and Malone.

“He was one of the best power forwards ever,” Nowitzki said. “Really super strong. Tough to keep him away from his spots. He was a great turnaround shooter. A great 17- to 18-foot shooter. And obviously, Stockton was always feeding him. He was great. That’s why he’s got 30-something-thousand points.”

And Nowitzki offered praise for Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and a new era of the Jazz.

“They’re a good team now,” Nowitzki said. “Not just those two. They’ve got a smart point guard, shooters, playmakers. They’ve got toughness. They’ve got length. Once the playoffs roll around and the game slows down, they’re able to grind it out with you and they’ve got a lot of weapons. They’re a very good team, especially here at home. They’re going to be a tough out.”