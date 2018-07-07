Despite 48 combined from Jazz trio, Utah drops first Vegas Summer League matchup against Portland

The Jazz had little Vegas luck in their first Summer League game, losing to a deep Portland Trail Blazers squad: 78 to 93.

Utah's summer core of Tony Bradley, Georges Niang and Duke rookie Grayson Allen played well in the noon contest, combining for 48 of the team's 78 total points with Allen and Bradley tallying six rebounds each. However, 20 points from Wade Baldwin IV—despite getting ejected in the fourth quarter for a "hostile act" against Allen—was enough to lift the Blazers over the Jazz.

The Jazz were only down three points at the half, 37-40, before a 27-point quarter by the Blazers put the game far enough out of Utah's reach. Despite having 12 more shots from the field than Portland and six more assisted baskets, Utah shot 15 fewer free throws and shot less than 26 percent from distance.

The Jazz were able to see production from Stanton Kidd—the 26-year-old forward who most recently played for Darüşşafaka in Turkey. Kidd started for the Jazz and had 13 points in 24 minutes, making three of the team's three-pointers.

Thomas Wilder out of Western Michigan also thrilled the Cox Pavillion crowed with some nifty up-and-under moves. He had six points and five assists off the bench.

Despite the loss, the game was attended by Jazz vets and fan favorites Danté Exum, Royce O'Neale (with the fanny pack, always) and Donovan Mitchell who was rocking a throwback Karl Malone jersey.

Utah will play the Knicks tomorrow at 6pm at Cox Pavillion. The game will air on NBATV.