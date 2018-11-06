Darrell Griffith to Make Jazz Alumni Appearance

The Utah Jazz announced today that Jazz alumnus Darrell Griffith will make an appearance for the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Nov. 7 as the team debuts its Classic Edition jerseys.

Griffith, who once donned the purple, green, gold and white jersey as a player, will join the Jazz TV and Radio broadcasts. The jerseys will be worn on Wednesday for the first time, and six other times at home, in commemoration of the 40th season of NBA basketball in Utah. The purple tops and bottoms with classic striping of gold, green and white replicate the style worn in the mid-80s and early 90s.

Celebration of 40 Seasons of Utah Jazz Basketball throughout the night will include arena branding, game programs, Jazz TV broadcasting and game night entertainment elements. Former players and coaches will also be in attendance to be recognized in their part of Jazz history.

In addition, UtahJazz.com will be rolling out an interactive microsite featuring videos, photos, interviews, biographies and highlights of the 1979-80 Utah Jazz, the first NBA team in Salt Lake City.

Griffith was originally drafted by the Jazz in the first round (second overall) of the 1980 NBA Draft. The Louisville, Ken., native played his entire 10 years in the NBA with Utah, amassing 12,391 points (fourth most in team history) in 765 games (fourth most in team history). Griffith was named the 1981 NBA Rookie of the Year after averaging a Jazz-rookie record 20.6 points, along with 3.6 rebounds 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 81 games. Griffith’s No. 35 was retired by the Jazz on Dec. 4, 1993 and currently hangs in the rafters of Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Former Jazzmen who have returned recently as part of the team’s alumni program for visits include: Antoine Carr, Tom Chambers, Theodore “Blue” Edwards, Andrei Kirilenko, Mehmet Okur, Felton Spencer, the 1984 “Team With Heart” playoff squad, the reunion of the 1997 Western Conference Championship team, Bobby Hansen, Quincy Lewis and Chris Morris.