"Credit for Adjusting" — 5 Things to Know Following Utah's Win Over Los Angeles

Playing the second night of a back-to-back against a Lakers squad that had won two of their last three games, Utah knew Saturday night wouldn’t be easy.

Despite trailing by double digits early in the second quarter, the Jazz climbed back to take a five-point lead heading into the final 12 minutes. From there, Utah never relinquished the lead en route to a 132-125 victory over Los Angeles. With the win, the Jazz are on a season-high five-game winning streak and have moved into 9th place in the Western Conference.

“It’s a really good win for us on the second night of a back to back,” head coach Will Hardy said. “I’m just really happy with how the team is approaching these games. To see the work they’ve put in and the way they’re interacting with each other — I know it sounds corny — but that’s a team in that locker room. They get a very well-deserved day off tomorrow.”

Here are five things to know following the win.

1.) Markkanen vs. Davis

Coming into Saturday night, the plan was for the Jazz to match up John Collins and Walker Kessler with Lakers star Anthony Davis. Yet as the game unfolded, Hardy made a move that changed the flow and Utah’s fortunes.

He put Lauri Markkanen on Davis, electing to use Markkanen’s speed and length against Davis. Not only did that allow Collins and Kessler to roam as help defenders, it put Markkanen in the spotlight against one of the best players in the league.

Markkanen proved his All-Star candidacy with 29 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He shot 8-of-16 from the field, 3-for-6 from three, and an impressive 10-of-11 from the free throw line. He was equally good defensively on Davis, helping limit the big man to a 5-for-21 showing from the field. However, Davis still finished with a triple-double of 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, adding four blocks and six turnovers.

“I thought our team did a good job on AD tonight,” Hardy said. “Lauri deserves a lot of credit for that. … He was the primary matchup and did a really good job with his size and speed.”

“Lauri had a really solid game,” Hardy added. “He did it with a mix of making a few threes, but his physicality of getting to the free throw line was tremendous tonight. That’s a physical team and Lauri played that way.”

2.) Starters Shine

Throughout the past month, much talk has been about Utah’s bench — for good reason. The second unit has thoroughly outplayed its competition, helping the Jazz to a 14-4 record over their past 18 games.

But what hasn’t been discussed is how good the Jazz starters have also been. The unit has found a nice rhythm with physical defense and spacing on offense. Going up against the Lakers on Saturday night, Utah’s starters outscored Los Angeles 20-19 in the first half before subs were made. They outscored the Lakers 21-12 to begin the third, turning a three-point deficit at the break into a six-point lead midway through the quarter.

Besides Markkanen’s stat line, Collin Sexton added 27 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He was efficient in the paint, finishing 7-of-9 while adding a perfect 10-for-10 from the free line. John Collins had arguably his best game in a Utah uniform, finishing with 19 points (3-for-4 from deep), 13 rebounds, and three steals.

Although Simone Fontecchio and Kris Dunn didn’t light up the scoreboard, their individual and team defense went a long way toward the Jazz winning those minutes. Every starter finished with a positive rating, while Collins, Sexton, Fontecchio, and Markkanen finished +16 or better.

“I’ll give the team a lot of credit for adjusting,” Hardy said. “The game was not the game we prepared for in the walkthrough this morning. With LeBron being a late scratch, they changed their lineup and their style of play is different. I thought the first quarter, we were really a step behind on the defensive end of the floor. … Then our team settled in. We won the second, third, and fourth quarters.

“It was just about staying with it. … These games are long,” Hardy added. “Our message the entire game was we needed to reestablish and play the game at the speed we wanted to play with."

3.) Small Ball

With the Lakers taking a 51-39 lead midway through the second quarter, it felt like the Jazz were extremely close to letting the game get out of hand. Coming off a back-to-back, it’s hard to fathom Utah would’ve had enough energy to stage a second-half comeback if they were down by 15-20 at the break.

With Walker Kessler and Kelly Olynyk struggling against the Lakers’ speed and athleticism on the perimeter, Hardy elected to go small. He reinserted for Markkanen and Fontecchio, choosing them to close the final seven minutes alongside Sexton, Collins, and Clarkson.

The Jazz immediately went on an 8-0 run, sparked by threes from Collins and Clarkson. Utah would eventually close the half on a 24-13 run, trimming that deficit to three at the break.

The Jazz also closed the final six minutes of the game similarly, going with Markkanen, Collins, Sexton, Clarkson, and Keyonte George over the last six minutes. Every player in the closing lineup had 19+ points, becoming a terror for the Lakers to defend in the clutch.

“Tonight, the lineups we played were not some of the ones we’ve seen a lot of,” Hardy said. “We went with John and Lauri as the bigs and surrounded them with three guards. It felt like it was the best thing for us tonight. … I thought the guys, the way they've really banded together, has been fun.”

4.) Clarkson Clutch

Since returning from injury on Dec. 23, Clarkson has been on a heater for the Jazz. In 11 games, he’s averaging 19.8 points and 5.9 assists per game, showcasing his all-around ability efficiently.

His return to the second unit has sparked his run of good play. Clarkson returned to a role he’s comfortable with after being named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2021.

Saturday night was more of the same as Clarkson suited up against the team that drafted him in 2014. He finished with 21 points, four assists, and four rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench.

He was particularly effective in his first stint, scoring 16 points in 18 straight minutes. With his workload so heavy in the first half, Clarkson rested for most of the third quarter before checking in with 1:33 left after the Jazz stretched their lead to five.

5.) Rookie Steals the Show

If there’s one thing George has taught everyone, he’s not afraid of the moment. The rookie guard possesses unwavering confidence regardless of the situation, which proved vital on Saturday night.

After a first half where he scored just two points and went 0-for-3 from deep, George thrived in the third and fourth quarters against the Lakers. He dropped 17 points in the second half on 3-of-6 shooting from three. Most impressively, he attacked the rim and got to the foul line, shooting 6-of-6 from the stripe in the second half.