Comedian Adam Sandler shoots hoops with the Utah Jazz before Salt Lake City performance

by Aaron Falk
Posted: Feb 05, 2019

Adam Sandler was a golf prodigy in “Happy Gilmore” and a football star in “The Waterboy.” But the actor and comedian might want to consider a role on the basketball court in the future.

Sandler, who performed at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Monday night, stopped by the Zions Bank Basketball Campus before his show to hang out with the Utah Jazz and shoot some hoops.

Sandler took photos with Jazzmen Raul Neto and Georges Niang.

He posed for a group shot with Jae Crowder, Royce O’Neale, Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Favors. Favors posted the photo on his Instagram account and joked that the 52-year-old Sandler should get a 10-day NBA contract.

Mitchell also left impressed with Sandler’s skills on the court.

