Holiday Hoops: Jazz players reflect on their most memorable Christmases and the chance to play on Christmas Day

Donovan Mitchell was watching basketball on Christmas Day because Donovan Mitchell always watches basketball on Christmas Day.

“I wake up in the morning and I won’t leave the house,” he said. “I watch it from 10am until 10pm”

And as the Utah Jazz guard was watching last year, a thought crossed his mind. So he shared it on Twitter.

“Merry Christmas to everyone and their families! Hope everyone got what they wanted! As I’m watching these games on Christmas it got me thinking...Christmas games in Utah in the future??” Mitchell wrote.

Merry Christmas to everyone and their families! Hope everyone got what they wanted! As I’m watching these games on Christmas it got me thinking...Christmas games in Utah in the future ?? #happyholidays — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 25, 2017

A year later, Mitchell is getting his wish.

“I just tried to put it out there,” he said. “I didn’t think it would be the next year, to be honest.”

The Utah Jazz will host the Portland Trail Blazers this Christmas, an 8:30pm tipoff at Vivint Smart Home Arena. It will be the first time the Jazz have played on the holiday since 1997, and the seventh Christmas game in franchise history.

“Finally we won’t be watching on TV,” center Rudy Gobert said.

“It will be cool to wake up and have a normal Christmas with the kids and then play a game,” Joe Ingles added.

For Mitchell and the Jazz, the game will make this a Christmas to remember.

“You dream about playing on Christmas, with all your friends and family watching,” forward Georges Niang said. “That’s what happens. People open their gifts, eat their food, and now they’re watching basketball. I think it’s super cool that I get to live out one of the best Christmas gifts ever.”

Here are some of the players’ favorite memories of Christmases past:

DERRICK FAVORS

“I remember growing up as a kid, always watching the Christmas games at my grandmother’s house. We’d open up presents in the morning, then go to grandma’s house. All the guys would kind of go into one room and turn on the Christmas Day games. It definitely means a lot to me. I’ve always wanted to play in one. It’s a dream come true.”





RUDY GOBERT

“I have so many great memories of Christmas because we’re always spending it with the family. But I remember my worst Christmas, actually. They filmed it, too. My mom got video, but you won’t get it. I did some bad stuff. I don’t remember what in particular, but I did some bad stuff. So the morning of Christmas, I wake up and my brother is there, my sister, my mom, everyone’s got gifts and I can’t find my gifts. No gifts. They acted like Santa didn’t’ bring me anything because I wasn’t good. So I’m looking for like 30 minutes and I don’t believe. I’m thinking they’re somewhere. At the end, my mom asked me why I didn’t get any gifts. I said maybe they got it wrong and sent it to the wrong address. Finally, they gave me my gifts.”

RAUL NETO

“Christmas is pretty big in Brazil. I think it’s even bigger than it is here. We don’t have Thanksgiving, so Christmas is the day you get all the family together. You get all the gifts and presents as a kid. It means a lot. But since I’ve been out of Brazil since I was 17, Christmas is the time I can get everybody in my family together. All my brothers come to visit me. My parents come to visit me. It’s very, very special. I hope I can get everyone here to watch our game.”

ROYCE O’NEALE

“We open our presents on Christmas Eve usually. We always say we’re going to open one and then we end up opening all of them.”

GEORGES NIANG

“I went to prep school. Not because I was a bad kid. But I lived away. My first year away, my family flew in to spend Christmas with me. That was really cool."

THABO SEFOLOSHA

“I remember one Christmas the whole city was snowed in. The cars couldn’t move. And my parents got me an electric car with the remote. I went out on the main street and drove the car with my brothers, racing. Those are cool memories.”

DANTE EXUM

“We open our Christmas presents on Christmas Eve. I don’t know why. I think we got too excited. We’re an impatient family. That’s our biggest tradition. But I just remember being in Australia and the NBA games were from like 7:30am until like 3 in the afternoon. You just watch basketball all day. That’s the memories I have and now I get to play in one of those. Hopefully there’s one kid in Australia that’s doing the same thing, watching from 7:30 to 3:30, hoping to play in one of those games one day and then gets to do it.”