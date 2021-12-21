What Crazy Kicks Have The Jazz Worn This Season

Over the past couple of years, a new trend has begun to take place before the start of NBA games. Almost becoming as must-see as the games, the player's entrance is now admired and well-sought out by fans.

With nearly every team in the league taking photos and promoting the affair on social media channels, the pregame entrances have turned into a slightly less-fancy version of a runway show. That's because players are wearing some of the top designers in the world, using fashion as a way to express themselves.

But the pregame photoshoot isn't the only place fashion has taken a step forward in the league. What the players wear on their feet has become nearly as iconic as entering the arena before tipoff.

From Air Jordan's to Donovan Mitchell's Adidas' and the late Kobe Bryant's iconic style, the Jazz have become one of the premier teams in the league for their play on the court and what's on their feet.

Here are the top-10 shoes worn by the Jazz this season — in no particular order

1.) Jordan 36 Black/Hyper Violet

— Worn by Jordan Clarkson

— One of the go-to shoes for the reigning sixth man of the year, the Jordan 36’s are the lightest Air Jordan’s ever created, making them a popular among players in the league.

2.) Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch"

— Worn by Hassan Whiteside/Royce O’Neale

— One of the most iconic shoes in the game today following the tragic passing Bryant nearly two years ago, Bryant debuted them on Christmas Day 2010 when the Lakers played LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

3.) DON Issue 3 “Breast Cancer Awareness” PE

— Worn by Donovan Mitchell

— Already an activist in the fight for social justice, Mitchell’s good deeds don’t end there with this bright shoe helping spread awareness in the ongoing fight against breast cancer.

4.) Jordan 36 "Gradient" PE

— Worn by Mike Conley

— A huge proponent of the Jordan 36s, Conley’s “gradient” shoe is the perfect compliment to Utah’s “Dark Mode” theme.

5.) D.O.N. Issue 3 "Dia de los Muertos” PE

— Worn by Donovan Mitchell

— As the only player on the team with a shoe deal, Mitchell honors the past with this ‘Day of the Dead’ collaboration.

6.) Zoom Freak 3 Crimson Bliss

— Worn by Royce O’Neale

— Breaking away from the DON/Jordan/Kobe theme for the team, O’Neale goes with this shoe following its release on early December.

7.) Jordan 36 "Pine Green" PE

— Worn by Mike Conley

— Arguably his favorite shoe, this version of the Jordan 36s is made with a textile upper and suede overlays.

8.) D.O.N. Issue 3 “Bel-Air” PE

— Worn by Donovan Mitchell

— A collaboration between Mitchell and the iconic Bel-Air Academy from the TV show “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” starring Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro in the 1990s.

9.) Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee”

— Worn by Hassan Whiteside/Rudy Gay

— Nike dropped this version of the Kobe 5 as a way to honor Bryant’s admiration for the iconic martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

10.) D.O.N. Issue 3 “Spiderman” PE

— Worn by Donovan Mitchell

— In an ode to the release of Spiderman 3: No Way Home, Mitchell wore this pair of shoes on Dec. 17, the day the movie was released.