Celebrating Utah’s Black-owned businesses: Lovee’s Cakes

Utah has a lot of rare gems, from the beautiful snowy mountains to the national parks to the unique experience of attending a Jazz Game. There is nothing quite like Utah.

In honor of Black History Month, we are highlighting more of what makes Utah great: the state’s Black-owned businesses and nonprofits. Over the next four weeks, this series will showcase business owners in a variety of fields from the food industry, the arts, fashion and a non-profit that prides itself in encouraging children of color.

This week, we meet Debbie Glanton, owner of Lovee’s Cakes in South Ogden. If you visit the place you quickly see that it is truly a hidden gem. Even before you enter the shop, the aroma of the cupcakes quickly greets you. And immediately as you step inside, you are welcomed with bright pink walls and a display of cupcakes with over 100 options.

“We have 121 flavors,” Glanton shared. “We keep three flavors everyday in the case. Those include wedding cake, chocolate chocolate and red velvet as the most popular.” The cupcakes are made fresh every morning. Debbie, a one-woman show, starts her routine early to make sure cupcakes are ready as soon as she opens in addition to her big orders for events.

The creation of “Lovee’s Cakes” came about after losing her job due to the economy in 2010. After being convinced by her daughter, she was skeptical at first, but with the support of her friends, she made the leap.

“[I]started testing it out on my friends. And they also said ‘why aren't are you doing cakes’ so I decided to give it a try” she recalled. At first, selling cakes out of her kitchen, the support of customers near and far prompted the opening of her own building.

A fan favorite is the potato chip cookies. “Sweet and salty, they are really good,” Glanton smiled as she talked to one of her best sellers. The recipe passed down from her husband's grandma gives you a taste of Tennessee while in the Beehive State. “They are made with potato chips - Lays potato chips. It gives you the taste of sweet and salty like a shortbread cookie and people are addicted to them.” Recipes like the potato chip cookies are the reason she has been awarded by The Standard-Examiner as “The Best cakes in Northern Utah” as well as rave reviews from customers.

The pandemic did cause “Lovee’s Cakes” to shut down for a month, but after reopening, she says she has been “busier than ever”. “I have a lot of loyal customers who share my information when I post it and that has been a big help,” Glanton said.

When given just one word to describe the cupcakes and baking Debbie says, “Love. I put a lot of love into these cakes.” To taste, you can stop by Tuesday through Saturday. For February, "Welcome Wednesday" offers cupcakes for $2.50.

Tune in next week, for our next Black-owned business feature around Utah.