"Capable of Playing With Anybody" — 5 Things to Know Following Utah's Loss to Phoenix

In the NBA equivalent of a heavyweight fight, with both teams exchanging blow after blow, the Jazz refused to go down.

Jordan Clarkson was sensational, knocking down big shot after big shot to keep Utah alive. But Kevin Durant’s three-pointer with 18.1 seconds left was the shot the Jazz couldn’t overcome in the end as they fell 131-128 to Phoenix on Friday night.

“That was a very hard fought game against a good team,” head coach Will Hardy said. “If nothing else, it shows our group that we are capable of playing with anybody. … For us to get to where we’d like to be with our team and at a place where we are winning at a high level, we have to grow in an execution standpoint to close a game.”

Here are five things to know following the loss.

1.) Jazz Stay Connected

As far as starts go, things could’ve gone better for the Jazz. Not only could they not buy a bucket, but the Suns couldn’t miss, and Utah trailed 19-6 just three minutes in. Phoenix started 6-of-7 from the floor while the Jazz were 2-of-6.

The deficit reached 14 with six minutes left in the quarter, but that’s when everything changed. Utah’s second unit came in and gave the Jazz instant energy, and it reflected on the court. A bucket by Kelly Olynyk ignited a 10-4 run, seven of which were scored by the big man.

That’s when Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker—who entered at the six-minute mark—took over. They combined for eight points and five assists the rest of the way as Utah trimmed that 14-point deficit to three entering the second quarter.

“As a coach you hate moral victories, but these types of games do show your team you’re not that far away,” Hardy said. “The teams that make the growth are generally the ones who can dig in on the little things because that's the difference between winning and losing. … I’m proud of the way our team fought.”

2.) Markkanen Block

Throughout his time in Utah, Lauri Markkanen has been known for his ability to put opposing players on posters. The 7-footer is much stronger and more athletic than given credit for, and it’s shown on numerous dunks throughout his time in Salt Lake City.

On Friday night, Markkanen put his athletic skillset to a different use — much to the chagrin of Phoenix’s Devin Booker.

Markkanen met Booker at the rim and rejected his would-be dunk, thrilling the crowd at Delta Center. Even better, the block led to a fast break opportunity where Sexton finished the layup on the other end.

3.) Keyonte Show

Heading into the NBA draft, most analysts had pegged Keyonte George as an undersized shooting guard. However, the Jazz viewed him as a point guard in the making and drafted him as such.

While it’s still EXTREMELY early in the season — and his career — the returns have been encouraging just under one month into the year and after four NBA starts.

After struggling to shoot the ball in his first couple of games, George has listened to Hardy and come out more aggressive on that end. He dropped 11 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter, en route to finishing with 15 for the game on 5-of-11 from the field and 3-of-6 from deep.

He added six assists and three rebounds, showing impressive pace and control when directing Utah’s offense.

4.) Clarkson in Fine Form

We can officially say that Jordan Clarkson’s early-season slump is over.

After averaging just 12 points in October, Clarkson has been impressive in November. Following Friday night’s season-high 37-point performance, Clarkson is averaging 31.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds over the past four games as the Jazz have gone 2-2.

He continues to be aggressive in the right ways, not settling for pull-up contested jumpers. Instead, he’s using his footwork and ball-handling to become a menace in the paint, as his shooting percentages are above average.

Clarkson’s 126 points over the past four games is the most he’s had during a four-game span throughout his career.

5.) THT Rises Up

If, for some shocking reason, that basketball doesn’t work out for Horton-Tucker, it’s safe to say he might have a career in volleyball.

Horton-Tucker had one of the best blocks of the early season when he rejected Phoenix’s Jordan Goodwin on a fastbreak dunk attempt. It wasn’t just that Horton-Tucker had the block, it was how he did it — swinging his arm back to swat the block into the stands.