"Capable Of Growth" — Dunn And Olynyk Came Up Clutch When It Mattered Most

When the Jazz walked off the court following their thrilling 120-118 victory over the LA Clippers on Friday night, a lot of the talk postgame surrounded the play of Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen,and rightfully so.

Clarkson not only hit the game-winning bucket—a deep three—but he came up even bigger on the defensive end to force a missed shot. Meanwhile, Markkanen was exceptional on the night, dropping 35 points and 12 rebounds against arguably the best defensive duo in the league.

"That's a really gritty win for our team," head coach Will Hardy said. "I was incredibly proud of every person that came into the game, they played as hard as they could. We are still far from where we want to be in terms of execution on both ends of the floor. … But if we play that hard every night, we're going to be a tough team to play against."

Yet when speaking postgame, Hardy made sure everyone listening knew that the reason for victory went far beyond the sensational play of Clarkson and Markkanen.

Kelly Olynyk and Kris Dunn were phenomenal in the clutch, each providing a different skillset that directly led to the win.

With Utah trailing by four with 4:30 remaining and all the momentum with the Clippers, Olynyk drilled a three off a pass from Clarkson to make it a one-point game. After getting a stop on defense, Olynyk hit another three — on a pass from Dunn — to give the Jazz a two-point lead with 3:45 to play. While the shots themselves were huge, it was the shift in momentum and the confidence boost from knocking those down that played the most significant role in the outcome.

He finished the game with 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

"Kelly was in a good rhythm. … At the end of the game and being in that kind of an execution moment, having Kelly on the court was good for our team," Hardy said postgame.

With Olynyk doing the damage on offense, Dunn was equally proficient on the other end of the court. Using his unique length and toughness, his ability to defend either Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, or Norman Powell (who had the hot hand in the fourth) was invaluable.

"We pivoted to Kris with about four minutes left because he had done such a good job defensively on Paul, and Paul had it going on," Hardy said. "Obviously he fouls out tonight, but he played with a lot of intensity. We really pivoted to Kris because we felt like we had a chance to stay in the game. … We were down three, and we needed some stops."

What made the victory even sweeter was that it was made possible by Olynyk and Dunn, two players in vastly different roles/situations than they were last year.

Olynyk started a team-high 68 games last season, but had been moved to the bench following the addition of John Collins. Instead of pouting about the decision, the 11-year veteran took the move in stride. He's become an invaluable piece of the bench, all while maintaining his veteran presence and voice in the locker room.

For Dunn, he joined the team following the All-Star break on a pair of 10-day contracts. But he played so well that the team signed him to a multi-year contract in March of last season. For a former top-five draft pick, Dunn showed how much his game had evolved over time and is now an irreplaceable piece of Utah's second unit.

While his offensive game continues to progress, Dunn's defense remains dominant. He gives the Jazz a defensive stopper late in games, a role they badly needed last season but didn't have — and that was never more evident on Friday night.

Make no mistake, the Jazz will go as far as Markkanen and Clarkson take them. But making that road a lot easier are Olynyk and Dunn, two veterans who have rewritten their careers to achieve greater heights.