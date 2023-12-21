"Bounce Back Tomorrow" — Markkanen and Sexton Shine in Return to Cleveland, But Jazz Fall Late

Speaking with the media before Utah tipped off with Cleveland, head coach Will Hardy was asked about the Jazz's difficulties when on the road.

"You have to find a spirit, kind of within your own group," he said. "I think there have been moments where our team has felt younger or inexperienced on the road, in the sense of the ability to recognize and understand that there's going to be hard moments in the game. Can we regroup, refocus, and find our own energy?"

Facing that exact scenario on Wednesday, the Jazz found themselves down double digits early in the fourth quarter. And just as Hardy said, Utah struggled to find that spark and climb back into the game, instead falling 124-116 to the Cavaliers.

"Credit to the Cavs, that was a pretty spectacular shooting performance," Hardy said postgame. "The biggest concerns for me about tonight are the transition threes and rebounding in general. … To give up 14 offensive rebounds for 23 second-chance points, it becomes a hard game to win."

"We've got to bounce back tomorrow."

Here are five things to know following the loss.

1.) Vintage Markkanen

Returning to the organization he played one season for, Markkanen showed exactly why he's become so beloved in his short time in the Mountain West.

He led Utah's comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, finishing with 26 points and 10 rebounds, his second consecutive double-double.

After missing three weeks dealing with a hamstring strain, Markkanen has looked good in his past three games. Wednesday was a positive sign as Markkanen performed like an All-Star. He moved freely around the court, was physical on the boards, and is back up to playing his regular minutes with 35 on the night.

To vote Markkanen as an All-Star, click HERE

2.) Utah-Cleveland Connection

The history between Utah and Cleveland has been well documented. Whether it's from trades, free agent signings, or playing for both teams, the amount of overlap between them is significant.

Jordan Clarkson spent three years in Cleveland before being traded to the Jazz in Dec. 2019, where he's been ever since. Georges Niang (4 years) and Ricky Rubio (2 years) become beloved figures in Salt Lake City but now suit up for the Cavaliers.

However, the biggest connection between the two organizations comes from a trade that happened on Sep. 1, 2022. Utah traded three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for guards Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen, future first-round picks, and future first-round draft swaps.

It's a trade that has worked out for both teams.

Markkanen was named a first-time All-Star and the NBA's Most Improved Player last season, Sexton has come on strong after finally being healthy from knee surgery, and Agbaji has become a vital piece of the rotation. Meanwhile, Mitchell was named to the All-NBA second team last year.

3.) Sexton Returns to Cleveland

In 2018, the Cavaliers selected Sexton with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft. He then spent the next four seasons in Cleveland, having a breakout third season when he averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds on 37.1% shooting from three. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn left meniscus just 11 games into that fourth season and missed the rest of the year.

After missing last season's visit to Cleveland, Sexton returned to the team that drafted him on Wednesday. Cleveland greeted him with a tribute video while the hometown fans gave him a standing ovation. It was a good moment as Sexton talked about how much he looked forward to returning for a game.

He made his return count, finishing with 20 points, three rebounds, and two assists while shooting 3-of-6 from three.

4.) THT Double-Double

All season long, Hardy has admitted that he expects a lot from Horton-Tucker. It's why he tends to be very hard on the 23-year-old, knowing just how much potential he possesses. One of his biggest notes for Horton-Tucker throughout the year has been challenging him to positively affect the game on nights his shot isn't dropping.

That happened against Cleveland.

Horton-Tucker finished with 19 points and 11 assists for his first double-double of the season. Most impressively, he finished with just one turnover.

“Talen made some really good decisions tonight,” Hardy said.

5.) Collins Provides Spark

After missing four games due to illness, John Collins returned to the rotation Monday night against Brooklyn. He looked good in his return, finishing with 11 points (3-of-4 from deep) and three rebounds in 20 minutes.

Instead of returning to his spot in the starting lineup, Hardy elected to bring Collins off the bench as the second-unit center. It was an idea he and his coaching staff had talked about but had yet to do

"We wanted to try to get him and Walker as much time together as possible early in the year to see what that looks like. … I think as we've gone on, John is more comfortable as a five," Hardy said.

Hardy stuck with that rotation for Collins on Wednesday, and he returned the favor with a very impressive showing. He finished with 16 points and five rebounds, shooting 5-of-8 from the floor and 2-for-4 from three in 23 minutes.