Bojan Bogdanovic undergoes surgery to repair ruptured ligament in wrist

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic had surgery Tuesday to repair a ruptured ligament in his right wrist, team officials announced.

Bogdanovic ruptured the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist early in the 2019-20 season but had played through it during his first campaign with the Jazz. After receiving multiple medical consultations, Bogdanovic opted to have surgery. The procedure was performed at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michelle Carlson.

Bogdanović will begin his rehabilitation at the appropriate time and will remain out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided as needed.

In his first season with the Jazz, the sixth-year forward is averaging a career-high 20.2 points on 44.7 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from downtown, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in a career-high 33.1 minutes per contest. He has appeared in 63 games during the 2019-20 season (all starts) and is one of only two players in the NBA this season to average 20 points, 40 percent from the three-point line and 90 percent from the free-throw line. After standing out in Europe for half a decade and spending the past five years in the NBA, Bogdanović signed with the Jazz in July 2019.