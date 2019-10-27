Bojan Bogdanovic scores 26, gets his first walk-off celebration with the Utah Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic’s initiation is complete.

The forward joined the Utah Jazz as a free agent back in July but he got his official welcome on Saturday night when Donovan Mitchell drenched the new Jazzman with a postgame water-bottle celebration.

That might have been the only way to cool Bogdanovic off. The sharpshooting wing scored a team-high 26 points (10-of-18 shooting) in the Jazz’s 113-81 win over the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Welcome to the Jazz, Bogey! pic.twitter.com/SLunEgvpDg — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 27, 2019

“Every one of my shots tonight was wide open,” Bogdanovic said. “That shows how unselfish we are. We are looking for the good-to-great: the guy who has a good shot is passing it to the guy who has a great shot.”

That was often Bogey on Saturday night. Bogdanovic drained five of the Jazz’s 18 3-point makes to help the team bounce back from a loss a night earlier. Bogdanovic wasn’t able to play in that game because of a sprained ankle, but he wasn’t about to miss out on Saturday.

“I woke up and I felt better. I decided to play,” he said. “I couldn’t watch another game on TV.”

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder appreciated that.

“I think it was hard for him to watch last night knowing that he could impact the game,” Snyder said. “His teammates felt that too. They were able to find him and it’s fun playing that way when the ball is moving. He took great shots. There were a number of times where he could probably have taken another one and he made one more pass.”

Mitchell, the Jazz’s second-leading scorer with 15, was certainly glad to have Bogdanovic back on the court.

“It was awesome to see him so happy just to be back,” Mitchell said. “He does a lot of things off the ball, gets into the paint, draws a lot of attention, makes it easier for us. On top of that, he can get to the rim and finish. And then, obviously, he can shoot it.”

So Mitchell, as he’s done with plenty of other teammates before, surprised Bogdanovic during his walk-off interview, dousing him in front of the fans at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

“I will get him back,” Bogdanovic said as Mitchell raced back to the locker room. “I will get him back for sure.”

And take note: Bogdanovic doesn’t often miss.