Bojan Bogdanovic goes off in the postseason

Bojan Bogdanovic has a name that translates well to a crowd.

“Bo-gey! Bo-gey! Bo-gey!”

And when he finds his stroke from beyond the arc, he sends fans into a frenzy. Like when he dropped 48 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the perimeter against the Nuggets.

Without Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell in the lineup, Bogdanovic stepped up in a big way - 25 points in the first half and 23 in the second. The Croatian had his postgame interview interrupted by roars from the crowd - plus an assist from Jordan Clarkson and Georges Niang delivering a water bottle shower salute.

“Thank you for making this night special for me and this team,” Bogdanovic told the crowd postgame. “The most important thing is that we got this win and we remain where we belong -- that’s the top of the West right now.”

Bogey averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while playing in all 72 regular season games.

But Bogdanovic saved some of his best shooting for his first postseason in a Jazz uniform. Unable to play in the Orlando NBA Bubble, Bogey made up for lost time by marking career best percentages from the field (46.7%) and three-point line (46.1%). It included a 9-of-17 performance in Game 5. The nine triples matched Donovan Mitchell’s franchise record for most in a single playoff game.

"He is one of the more competitive guys that I've ever been around, and that translates to both ends of the floor," Coach Quin Snyder said.