Bojan Bogdanovic fights through ankle sprain to help the Utah Jazz beat OKC in season-opener

Bojan Bogdanovic felt pain first, then anger.

The Utah Jazz forward took a step back and rolled his left ankle midway through the second quarter Wednesday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Bogdanovic limped to the corner of the floor and had to sit down before limping back to the locker room.

“I was mad,” Bogdanovic said.

But by the end of the night, Bogdanovic was smiling in the locker room, celebrating a 100-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. And his coach and teammates were extolling his virtues.

“He’s a clutch player. He’s a confident player. He’s also a competitor,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after Bogdanovic finished with 16 points and three rebounds while playing the second half with a sprained ankle. “The fact that he came in ready to go in the third quarter—obviously he wasn’t 100 percent—that’s a competitor.”

Bogdanovic had been through training camp and survived a rocky preseason, in which he never looked or felt fully comfortable in his new team’s offense. But on Wednesday, the first night of the regular season, Bogdanovic was clicking, getting to the basket and scoring early.

Then came the injury.

“I thought in that first moment it was going to be worse,” he admitted later. “I was mad because it was the second quarter of the home-opener.”

Bogdanovic limped to the locker room and immediately got to work. He moved around, working through the pain and keeping his left ankle warm. He told the medical staff that he would try to play in the second half, testing out his injured ankle in the first few minutes of the third quarter.

He ended up deciding to finish the game.

“It was this great atmosphere that we had today,” Bogdanovic said. “It got me into it and I wanted to stay and play the whole game.”

The forward was a bit tentative at first.

“The first couple of minutes I tried to just run up and down and not attack so much because I didn’t know how I was going to feel,” he said. “I spent 2-3 minutes running and then I tried to attack.”

Bogdanovic went on to score nine of his 16 points in the half, helping to give the Jazz a victory in their first game of the season.

“He’s a tremendous competitor,” Snyder said.

Bogdanovic said his ankle felt “kind of sore” on Wednesday night but he would evaluate it again in the morning.