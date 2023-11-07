"Boiled Down to Turnovers" — Despite 29 From Markkanen, Jazz Fall to Chicago on Monday Night

Despite showing spurts of momentum in the season half, the Jazz couldn’t get the consistency they needed and fell 130-113 to Chicago on Monday night.

"Credit to Chicago,” head coach Will Hardy said. “Defensively tonight for sure, a couple things hurt us. The game tonight really boiled down to turnovers tonight for us, especially in the first half.”

It’s clear Lauri Markkanen enjoys playing against the team that drafted him back in 2017. Since he was traded to Cleveland to start the 2021 season, Markkanen has averaged 23.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in five contests against the Bulls.

Monday night was more of the same.

Markkanen torched his former team to the tune of 29 points and five rebounds. He added three assists on 5-of-12 from deep. It was his seventh straight game with at least four made threes, a franchise record.

After emerging as a top offensive option last season, Markkanen is proving that not only was last year not a fluke, this season might be even better.

Following a slow start to the season, it’s been good to see Kelly Olynyk get back on track.

Hardy has noted multiple times this season that Olynyk is vital to the team, especially the second unit when he serves as the veteran and primary playmaker for that group. He’s also talked about how he wants Olynyk to become more aggressive on offense, firing from deep when open and initiating Utah’s sets more often.

He did just that on Monday night.

Olynyk was sensational off the bench, finishing 13 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. He shot 5-of-7 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. He was aggressive when he needed to be and it showed as he played a key role in multiple Utah runs.

As has been par for the season, Utah dominated the glass when they outrebounded Chicago 52-36 – including a season-high 17 offensive rebounds. Helping control the glass was Walker Kessler, who finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds for his second double-double of the year. Eleven offensive boards is a new career high for the sophomore.

He was also one of the few bright spots on the defensive end, finishing with four blocks. He’s now averaging 3.5 blocks per game through four November games.

Despite some of the individual greatness on the night, the Jazz struggled when it came to taking care of the ball. They committed 23 turnovers, which led to 30 points for the Bulls. While Utah still shot the ball well for the game (47.7% from the field, 37.2% from three), the Jazz never got into a rhythm to capitalize on some smaller runs.

“It’s nice to see we had 32 assists on 44 made baskets. … I think the intent of the team is still to try and pass,” Hardy said. “I still see us playing really good pockets of basketball. … We’ve just got to continue to improve.”