Bird strike forces Utah Jazz team plane to make an emergency landing

The Utah Jazz travel party was shaken, but unharmed, after engine failure forced the team’s charter to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City on Tuesday afternoon.

The team plane took off for Memphis around 1:15 p.m. but quickly ran into trouble. A bird strike caused an engine fire and the loss of one of the engines on the Boeing 757-200, according to a team spokesman. The pilots circled back around quickly and landed the plane safely.

Players were clearly shaken by the incident and quickly took to social media upon landing.

— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) March 30, 2021

/p>— Mike Conley (@MCONLEY10) March 30, 2021

GOD is good — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) March 30, 2021

But no one on the plane was harmed.

The Jazz boarded a different plane several hours later and have now departed for Memphis.