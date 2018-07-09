Big nights from Niang + Bradley = Jazz win

Georges Niang and Tony Bradley continued their stellar Summer League play, leading the Jazz to a 90-85 victory over the New York Knicks Sunday night.

After going 2-1 at the Utah Jazz Summer League, the Jazz are now 1-1 in Las Vegas.

Niang (20 points, eight rebounds) is now averaging 17.2 points per game this summer, while Bradley finished with 16 points (on 7-for-8 shooting) in only in 17 minutes.

The Jazz held a 10-point lead in the third quarter before the Knicks came back to take the lead midway through the fourth. A 3-pointer by Kelan Martin and layup by Jairus Lyles, though, put the Jazz up by four with just under two minutes left. After the Knicks scored, Niang grabbed an offensive rebound, drew a foul and hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to put the Jazz back up by four.

New York was led by its last two lottery picks—Kevin Knox (this year's No. 9 overall pick) scored a team-high 19 points on 5-for-15 shooting, while Frank Ntilikina (last year's No. 8 overall pick) finished with 17 points and six assists in the loss.

Knox, who played collegiately at Kentucky, showed off the versatility of his game. The 6-foot-9 forward shot 2-for-7 from 3-point range and slashed to the rim for a powerful two-handed dunk. He also shot 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

No. 21 overall pick Grayson Allen (rest) did not play for the Jazz.

Here are the best buckets from tonight’s matchup with the Knicks#NBASummer | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/MTGJtunwQ5 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 9, 2018

Notable

New York's Mitchell Robinson (this year's No. 36 overall pick) double-doubled with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. ... Lyles (11 points) and Diamond Stone (14 points) scored in double figures off the bench for Utah. ... The Jazz shot 55.2 percent from the field. ... Allonzo Trier scored 15 points for the Knicks.

Up Next

The Jazz will play their next Summer League game on Tuesday at 2:30pm MT against the Miami Heat.