Big man Tony Bradley wants to show big improvements in his third Utah Jazz Summer League run

Mothers always see their sons as their babies.

This week, though, Tony Bradley’s mom reminded him just how young he actually is. Bradley may be preparing for his third NBA Summer League, but the 7-footer is still the youngest player on the Utah Jazz’s summer roster.

“How is that? It’s crazy,” the 21-year-old Bradley said. “That’s crazy.”

Bradley will turn 22 in January. The next youngest player on the roster, second-round draft pick Justin Wright-Foreman, is 73 days older.

While Bradley may be young, the summer league veteran wants to show he’s ready to make an impact—now and next season in the NBA.

“I feel much better since the start of last summer league,” Bradley said. “… I want to be aggressive and just let that speak for itself.”

Bradley has spent most of his offseason thus far in Salt Lake City, training with the Jazz staff.

“Long hard workouts, weights. [Jazz trainers Isaiah Wright and Jasper Bibbs] in the weight room pushing me every day. I feel it paying off,” Bradley said.

His teammates have taken notice of the results.

“Man, you see Tony’s body?” said Willie Reed, who played last season with Bradley and the Salt Lake City Stars and will be in camp with the Jazz this summer. “It’s crazy. He’s been working.”

Bradley said he feels stronger and faster and more comfortable on the court. Reed, who spent time battling with Bradley in practice Friday, agreed.

“He’s a lot stronger. He’s got a good lower-body base,” Reed said. “Losing weight, he’s faster. He’s getting up and down the court, moving really well. He’s got a nice touch and he’s actually stepping out and shooting the basketball. I like to see that from Tony.”

Bradley has played only limited minutes since being drafted 28th overall out of North Carolina in 2017. In two NBA seasons with the Jazz, he has appeared in just 12 games.

“I think this is a big step for him this summer,” Reed said. “He’s going to show people that he’s been working and he’s ready to take that next step.”

REED AT 100 PERCENT

When the Stars drafted Willie Reed with the first overall pick in last year’s G League Draft, coaches didn’t expect him to stick around long. Reed had an NBA pedigree and skill set, and his sights were set on a return to the league.

Those plans were derailed when Reed suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in January.

But the 6-11 Reed says he is 100 percent as he prepares for Utah Jazz Summer League to begin.

“Definitely,” he said. “I’ve been taking contact. I’ve fallen on it, gotten hit on it a couple of times really hard. Once I did that, I knew I was back.”