"Best Of Their Abilities" | Hardy And Zanik Preach 'Culture Of Flexibility' As Utah Prepares For Training Camp

In preparation for the upcoming season, Utah GM Justin Zanik and head coach Will Hardy sat with the media on Friday morning.

Ranging from training camp in Hawaii, an update on the rookies, what the potential rotation could be like, and who is most like the Hunger Games’ Katniss Everdeen, Zanik and Hardy sat for nearly 45 minutes answering questions.

Here are five things to know.

1.) Navigating New Roles

One of the biggest topics heading into the new season is how Hardy navigates the roster. Not only do the Jazz return eight players who averaged 20+ minutes per game, but they’ve also added John Collins from Atlanta and three rookies who could push for playing time. Collins was a starter the past five seasons with the Hawks, averaging more than 30 minutes per game.

So how does Hardy decide on how the minutes will be divided this season? Lucky for him, that’s what training camp is for.

While he did say that players such as Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler will be expected to carry a lot of the load, Utah will have to figure out how best to incorporate Collins into the mix. They also return Olynyk, who was sensational for the team last season and Team Canada this summer. Taking into account rookie Taylor Hendricks, there’s a noticeable logjam at the center/power forward position.

“We have some new pieces, we have some players in new roles. … It’s our job to try to look at the team as something that doesn’t have a ton of history to it,” Hardy said. “I have to be flexible in what I am willing to do or try with them in order to make that three-person group of Lauri, John, and Walker work to the best of their abilities. … I can’t center it around John, and I also can’t just center it around those two and just say, ‘John, figure it out as you go.’”

2.) Hunger Games

A lighthearted moment in the press conference was when Hardy was asked which Jazz player was most like The Hunger Games’ Katniss Everdeen. After taking nearly 30 seconds to ponder the question, even stating that it was the toughest question he’d been asked in a long time, he finally settled on Olynyk. Although he didn’t elaborate much on his response, it was a fitting reply to those who know this Jazz team — and Olynyk in general.

The question wasn’t as out of the blue as it seems since Hardy made a Hunger Games reference just minutes earlier.

“I sort of know what training camp is gonna look like, and I would describe it as ‘The Hunger Games,’” Hardy said. “It’s going to be vicious, and I am excited about that.”

When asked how he will figure out the rotation for Utah’s backcourt, which includes five players who averaged 20+ minutes per game last year, he said training camp would resemble the cult classics from a decade ago.

“Those five guys are gonna go at it at training camp, and I love that. … But we’ve got to make sure that it’s within a team construct. Individual motives are good and powerful, and we need to lean into those. … But we also have to remember that we have 82 games coming, where we’re all wearing the same jersey.”

3.) Rookie Watch

Since being drafted in June, Utah’s three rookies, Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh, have all had interesting summers.

Hendricks and Sensabaugh were dealing with injuries suffered last year in college or throughout the draft process, forcing them to watch Summer Leagues in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas from the bench.

Meanwhile, George was one of the stars of Summer League when he thrived as Utah’s lead guard in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. After showing off his scoring and play-making abilities, he was named to the Las Vegas Summer League first team. But his time on the court was also cut short when he suffered a sprained ankle in Las Vegas.

The good news for Jazz Nation is that after undergoing an expansive rehab process and living in the gym — according to Zanik — Utah’s three rookies have all been cleared for full participation before training camp in Hawaii.

4.) Lauri The Leader

When entering last season’s training camp, veteran point guard Mike Conley was the team’s leader. Not only was he one of the longest-tenured members of the squad, he was one of the veterans who had long been comfortable with a leadership role.

While players such as Clarkson, Olynyk, and Rudy Gay also emerged as vocal leaders within the locker room and on the court, it was still apparent that Utah looked to Conley when times mattered most.

But Conley is gone, and while Clarkson and Olynyk remain, Hardy alluded to someone else getting comfortable with a leadership role.

“Lauri, you know, he’s a leader now,” Hardy said of his All-Star. “You don’t always ask to be the leader, but it’s something he and I have spoken a lot about this summer. It’s understanding that people are always looking at you even when you don’t want them to be looking at you. … He’s getting used to carrying that weight.”

5.) Flexibility

While questions will need to be answered heading into training camp, Hardy and Zanik understand that only some things will be worked out when the team tips off the regular season on Oct. 25 against Sacramento.

“Nothing is set in stone,” Hardy said. “We could be the team that changes the starting lineup once every 10 days just based on a matchup. If we can get our team to think about that as something that’s OK, then that’s going to be great for us. … It’s a strength.”

Flexibility will be what they’re preaching throughout Utah’s week in Hawaii. They will test out different lineups, see who plays well with one another, and ideally carve out roles for one another. Even then, that situation will remain fluid as Hardy and Zanik will play the guys who give the Jazz a chance to win every game.