"Best Guys On The Court" - Could Utah's Four-Guard Lineup Become A Real Thing In The Regular Season?

For a fanbase that breathes Jazz basketball, trying to dissect who will be in the starting backcourt and what the rotation will be has been like an addiction. It's under constant watch, figuring out who plays well with whom, who plays well with the frontcourt, and what skillset each player brings.

These preseason games have given Hardy and his staff a chance to try new things and see if they work. It also allowed Hardy to play his best players, regardless of position.

"We understand, as a staff, there's give and take with every lineup," Hardy said. "Nothing that we've thrown out is us just spinning the wheel to see what happens. … We think through it, and we think there's positives and negatives to every group, and we want to see what they look like."

That was never more evident than Hardy's implementation of the four-guard lineup. Introduced against Portland this past Saturday and used against the New Zealand Breakers on Tuesday, Hardy went with a lineup consisting of four guards and one big man — either Walker Kessler or Kelly Olynyk.

The guards were Collin Sexton, Kris Dunn, Ochai Agbaji, and rookie Keyonte George, with Talen Horton-Tucker replacing Sexton sometimes. The lineup was used in the first three quarters against Portland and the first half against New Zealand.

"We think that that group, they've shown us the ability to really pressure the ball defensively. … Then, offensively, create advantages off the dribble," Hardy said. "We're going to have to keep working defensively. … If there's something we can do a little differently to help them be in a better position to rebound as a group."

This lineup is something that the players are taking in stride. Whether or not they have experience with a four-guard lineup, it's an opportunity for the Jazz to get their best players on the court.

"I played in a three-guard lineup in college," George added. "I'm used to this. … It's just something we have to continue working on, and continue trying to figure out."

While this process of self-discovery is ongoing, Jazz Nation can expect Hardy and his staff to use this lineup on Thursday against Sacramento in Utah's final preseason game. While the starting backcourt and rotation remain fluid, Hardy is just trying to give the Jazz their best chance at winning.