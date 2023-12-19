"Be More Competitive" — 5 Things to Know Following Utah's Win Over Brooklyn

Christmas has come early.

Playing their final game at Delta Center before Christmas, Utah gifted Jazz Nation an early present when they used a dominant second half to pick up the 125-108 victory over Brooklyn on Monday night.

“A really good team win,” head coach Will Hardy said. “I think two things stand out. First; In the first half, we were 4-of-18 from three but we did not abandon how we play, and then went 10-of-16 in the second half. Second; I think our communication mixing defenses was really good. Those two things stand out to me.”

Here are five things to know following the win

1.) Another Starting Five

Due to injuries and illnesses throughout the past few weeks, Hardy has been forced to use a different starting lineup in six consecutive games heading into Monday night.

Make that seven in a row.

Although John Collins returned from illness, Hardy elected to go with a five of Talen Horton-Tucker, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Simone Fontecchio, and Walker Kessler. It was the first time Utah had used this particular starting five this year.

“I’m really proud of the team,” Hardy said. “They’ve continued to stick together and work. … They’ve dug in on the details of how we want to play and they’ve continued to learn. If you look at the last four games, how we’ve played on both sides of the ball, it’s way more representative of how we want to play and it gives us a chance to be more competitive every night.”

2.) Backcourt Duo

With Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson sidelined with injuries, Utah has turned to a Sexton and Horton-Tucker in the backcourt. They’ve started two of the last three games (THT didn’t start Saturday night, as he was a late addition after dealing with an illness) and have given the Jazz the jolt of athleticism and playmaking they needed.

They got the better of Brooklyn’s Thomas and Spencer Dinwiddie, outscoring them 54-49. They also combined for 12 assists and six rebounds. Sexton finished with 27 points, shooting an impressive 12-of-13 from the red throw line, while Horton-Tucker added 27 points on 11-of-19 from the floor and 5-of-7 from three.

Sexton is averaging 25.6 points and 4.0 assists pregame in his last five, while Horton-Tucker has put up 25 points and 5.0 assists over his previous two starts.

“Talen and Collin were both phenomenal tonight,” Hardy said. “I’m proud of the work that those two have done. … I'm very hard on both of them, I expect a lot from the both of them. They’ve both dug in and continued to learn how they fit with our group.”

3.) Blocker Kessler

Four nights ago, Kessler sat in the bowels of the Moda Center and talked about Utah’s triple-double drought. While he didn’t want to know how many days had passed, he was astonished when he found out the Jazz hadn’t recorded a regular-season triple-double in 5,783 days.

I asked him what it would mean to break the streak? And in typical Walker fashion, he said it would be “cool,” but it wasn’t necessarily a goal of his to snap the streak.

Although he didn’t break the curse on Monday against Brooklyn, he came close enough that the watch started early in the second half. Kessler finished the night with 14 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks. He was excellent all night, consistently forcing the Nets into contested looks around the rim as they shot just 41.7% at the rim.

It would be a good night for the big man when Kessler came out of nowhere on Brooklyn’s opening possession to block Cam Johnson’s fast-break dunk attempt.

4.) Collins Returns

After missing the past four games due to an illness, Collins returned to the lineup on Monday night. Although it wasn’t in his typical role as starter, he came off the bench and finished with 11 points and three rebounds in 21 minutes.

Hardy said pregame that there wouldn’t be a limit on the number of minutes he played but that he didn’t expect Collins to hit his season average of 31.0. He missed four games, and there’s a certain level of ramping up and conditioning needed to be in game shape.

Collins still made this presence felt in restricted minutes, providing a huge spark off the bench.

He flashed the same athleticism as he had all season and knocked down a buzzer-beating three to end the first quarter. He also added eight points and two threes in the second half as the Jazz pulled away for the win.

5.) Box-and-one

When speaking with the media pregame, Hardy was asked about Utah’s defense throughout the season. In particular, Utah’s willingness to play zone for long stretches when the rest of the league has pretty much abandoned doing so.

While he elaborated on the positives the zone does for the Jazz, he also noted Utah has two primary zone coverages — and are working on a third.

With Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas (23.9 ppg) getting his rhythm in the third quarter, Hardy elected to go with a box-and-one. Markkanen and Collins were at the bottom of the zone, Sexton and Ochai Agbaji were up top, and Kris Dunn followed Thomas everywhere and never left his side.