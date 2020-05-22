Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
The basketball world pays tribute to the late Jerry Sloan
It doesn’t matter whether they played for him, fought with him on a basketball court, or simply watched the Hall of Famer from the stands, everyone respected Jerry Sloan.
The legendary Utah Jazz coach died early Friday morning at the age of 78 from complications due to Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. As soon as news of Sloan’s passing broke, the basketball world began to pay tribute to one of the game’s greats.
RIP coach Jerry Sloan You taught me so much on and off the floor I’m gonna miss you.. #legend
Bugün Koç Jerry Sloan hayatını kaybetmiş.. Benim kariyerimde çok önemli yeri olan bitirdi Mekanı cennet olsun pic.twitter.com/AiiB5E6zNj
— mehmetokur13 (@MehmetOkur13) May 22, 2020
Thank you for the opportunities, thank you for the lessons, thank you for help mold me into a great basketball player and man. I will always bring my “lunch pail” to work! RIP Coach Sloan pic.twitter.com/GPICXmG7N6
— Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) May 22, 2020
Coach Pop’s statement on the passing of Jerry Sloan. pic.twitter.com/ihmVNfh8bI
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 22, 2020
Very sad to hear about the passing of Coach Sloan this am. I’m praying for Tammy and their family during this time. I know things didn’t end well between us in Utah, however I’m glad that i got the chance to sit down with him before it was too late. Definitely something that would have haunted me for the rest of my life. Blessed that i got to play for him and learn so much from him during my 5 1/2 years in Utah. You knew he always had your back when you stepped out on that court. #ripcoachsloan #legend
Jerry was a legendary coach who taught me how to make it in the NBA through hard work and earning everything. He was one of the few coaches that coached the right way regardless of who the player was. He helped shape the player I was throughout my career and I am thankful for the experience of playing for him. Rest In Peace Jerry. I will run a 17 for you today! #utahjazz #jerrysloan
Riley (cont'd): "Loyalty was his badge of honor and his no nonsense approach to competition was perfect for the game. Jerry will go down in history as one of the most admired great winners and respected teachers of basketball ever. I am humbled and saddened by his passing.”
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 22, 2020
I'll never forget what he told our summer league team the first day of practice. "You wear a Jazz uniform the next 2 weeks, you better treat the people in this city good, tip your waiters, speak kind to people, you represent the Jazz and that is how you'll act." RIP Coach. https://t.co/nAEm8WV09B
— Britton Johnsen (@Brittonhoops) May 22, 2020
You will be deeply missed. #my1stnbacoach pic.twitter.com/ZiozXVYpcA
— Mo Williams (@mowilliams) May 22, 2020
Prayers to Coach’s family, Jazz Nation & everyone coach made feel like family! Not only did coach teach us accountability of being a good teammate but he taught us life through consistent effort! We love you & miss you! In your words before every game “hit first”! #foreverlegend
— Earl J Watson (@Earl_Watson) May 22, 2020
Completely heart broken this morning... Praying for Tammy and the family... Coach Allowed Me To Flourish And Take My Game To Another Level... As Ferocious As He Was On The Court & Sidelines, Off The Court He Was Thoughtful And Kind... Was So Amazing To My Family.. My Years In Utah Were Special Not Just Because Of My Teammates Or Larry Miller (our owner) But Large In Part To Coach Sloan Making It A Family First Environment!!! I Know You’re In A Better Place, But We Miss You!!! Rest Easy Coach... #HOLDAT : @melissamajch
Rest easy, No. 4
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 22, 2020
This is the way I will always see you Coach.. ready and willing for war .. A competitor and Leader .. Anything to win..I wish I knew how to articulate how much your presence meant as a youngin .. I wish I’d had the chance as an adult to really sit wit you .. we spoke but never enough after I REALLY found out how much you shaped me as a professional as a man even..from being terrified to come in to your office to it being normal to stop and talk for second and you barely understanding my Texas lingo and twang sometimes in there lol.. I could go on and on .. Just know it’s Love .. more than anybody could understand Rest Easy Coach #Legend #OriginalBull
I loved everything about Jerry Sloan, from the way he played to the way he coached. He was a tenacious competitor who represented the Bulls of the 70s so well. Jerry became one of my favorite coaches when he was on the 1996 Dream Team staff and it was an honor to learn from him. pic.twitter.com/pEhbmiFbzp
— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) May 22, 2020
Rest In Peace COACH! #JerrySloan #Toughness #RESPECT https://t.co/mEhHNLsWX8
— Jerry Stackhouse (@jerrystackhouse) May 22, 2020
RIP Jerry Sloan
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 22, 2020
I had an opportunity to play for the Utah Jazz under Jerry Sloan my last NBA season. I opted to go play with the Dallas Mavericks. That was one of the biggest mistakes of my NBA career. I admired Sloan as a player and Coach.
— Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) May 22, 2020
Rip Jerry Sloan
— Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) May 22, 2020
Rest In Peace Jerry Sloan @utahjazz https://t.co/v3jpTPaktC
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 22, 2020
RIP You don’t think of the Jazz without thinking of Coach Sloan, . https://t.co/89I7uUeZqy
— Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) May 22, 2020
Thanks Coach https://t.co/oddUsXD0dh
— David Stockton (@dstockton32) May 22, 2020
RIP Coach Sloan https://t.co/U0Uz9WDsDK
— Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) May 22, 2020
RIP Coach Sloan! Legend!! https://t.co/hKeAReoqLV
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 22, 2020
R.I.P Jerry Sloan
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 22, 2020
