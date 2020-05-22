The basketball world pays tribute to the late Jerry Sloan

It doesn’t matter whether they played for him, fought with him on a basketball court, or simply watched the Hall of Famer from the stands, everyone respected Jerry Sloan.

The legendary Utah Jazz coach died early Friday morning at the age of 78 from complications due to Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. As soon as news of Sloan’s passing broke, the basketball world began to pay tribute to one of the game’s greats.

RIP coach Jerry Sloan You taught me so much on and off the floor I’m gonna miss you.. #legend

Bugün Koç Jerry Sloan hayatını kaybetmiş.. Benim kariyerimde çok önemli yeri olan bitirdi Mekanı cennet olsun pic.twitter.com/AiiB5E6zNj — mehmetokur13 (@MehmetOkur13) May 22, 2020

Thank you for the opportunities, thank you for the lessons, thank you for help mold me into a great basketball player and man. I will always bring my “lunch pail” to work! RIP Coach Sloan pic.twitter.com/GPICXmG7N6 — Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) May 22, 2020

Coach Pop’s statement on the passing of Jerry Sloan. pic.twitter.com/ihmVNfh8bI — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 22, 2020

Riley (cont'd): "Loyalty was his badge of honor and his no nonsense approach to competition was perfect for the game. Jerry will go down in history as one of the most admired great winners and respected teachers of basketball ever. I am humbled and saddened by his passing.” — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 22, 2020

I'll never forget what he told our summer league team the first day of practice. "You wear a Jazz uniform the next 2 weeks, you better treat the people in this city good, tip your waiters, speak kind to people, you represent the Jazz and that is how you'll act." RIP Coach. https://t.co/nAEm8WV09B — Britton Johnsen (@Brittonhoops) May 22, 2020

Prayers to Coach’s family, Jazz Nation & everyone coach made feel like family! Not only did coach teach us accountability of being a good teammate but he taught us life through consistent effort! We love you & miss you! In your words before every game “hit first”! #foreverlegend — Earl J Watson (@Earl_Watson) May 22, 2020

Rest easy, No. 4 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 22, 2020

I loved everything about Jerry Sloan, from the way he played to the way he coached. He was a tenacious competitor who represented the Bulls of the 70s so well. Jerry became one of my favorite coaches when he was on the 1996 Dream Team staff and it was an honor to learn from him. pic.twitter.com/pEhbmiFbzp — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) May 22, 2020

RIP Jerry Sloan — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) May 22, 2020

I had an opportunity to play for the Utah Jazz under Jerry Sloan my last NBA season. I opted to go play with the Dallas Mavericks. That was one of the biggest mistakes of my NBA career. I admired Sloan as a player and Coach. — Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) May 22, 2020

Rip Jerry Sloan — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) May 22, 2020

RIP You don’t think of the Jazz without thinking of Coach Sloan, . https://t.co/89I7uUeZqy — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) May 22, 2020

RIP Coach Sloan https://t.co/U0Uz9WDsDK — Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) May 22, 2020