AT&T SportsNet to Continue ‘Jazz Playback’

The Utah Jazz in association with AT&T SportsNet announced today that the feature ‘Jazz Playback’ has added 12 contests to its broadcast schedule, allowing Jazz fans to re-live even more memorable matchups every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the network through May 11.

In addition to tuning into AT&T SportsNet, fans can join members of the broadcast team on UtahJazz.com and the Utah Jazz Facebook Watch channel starting at approximately 6:45 p.m. (MT) prior to each re-air. Craig Bolerjack, Thurl Bailey and other special guests will provide analysis, commentary and memories prior to tip-off to help re-live the action. Fans can use the hashtag “#JazzPlayback” to interact on Twitter during the matchups and pre-game show.

In addition to previously announced broadcasts, the extended game lineup will allow fans to re-watch Joe Johnson’s legendary buzzer-beater in Round One of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, Donovan Mitchell’s first 40-point NBA performance, Utah’s Game Three home victory against Oklahoma City, and Paul Millsap’s “Miracle in Miami,” among other highlight games from recent seasons. The games will re-play at 7 p.m. (MT) on AT&T SportsNet and the schedule remaining is as follows:

More information is available at: https://www.nba.com/jazz/broadcast.

Fans can download the AT&T SportsNet app or go to attsportsnet.com to stream from their computer by logging in with their participating TV account information. It is only available to customers whose TV subscription includes AT&T SportsNet.