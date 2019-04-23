'Anything can happen': Utah Jazz set their sights on Game 5 in Houston

Kyle Korver saw Ricky Rubio’s sweatshirt at practice and had to get one for himself.

The point guard’s mantra “Never too high, never too low” was printed in black letters on heather gray. With the Jazz on the brink of playoff elimination, Korver wanted the reminder.

Late Monday night, Korver tugged at the sweatshirt and smiled.

“I might have to wear it the rest of the playoffs,” he said.

"It's not always going to be perfect, but to have teammates who have your back through the ups and downs means the world."

With a 107-91 Game 4 victory at Vivint Smart Home Arena, the Utah Jazz have extended their season, forcing a Game 5 in Houston on Wednesday. And now they want more.

“I knew we were going to come out and compete,” Korver said. “You never want to make predictions, but we all felt like the team was going to compete tonight. But we’ve only won one game. Our goal was not to just not get swept. We have higher aspirations than that.

“This is a game we can build on,” Korver added. “I’m sure they’re going to find things they can do better. But we didn’t win because they played poorly. We won this game. I think that’s something we can build on.”

Jazz center Rudy Gobert and forward Joe Ingles both said they had difficulty sleeping after a tough Game 3 loss, replaying the game in their heads.

“As cliché as it sounds, you take it one game at a time,” Ingles said. “If we were thinking about not getting swept, it could happen. Our guys were so locked in this last 48 hours since the last game.”

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was locked in too.

After Game 3, Mitchell was crushed. The sophomore star missed a 3-point attempt that could have forced overtime. But Mitchell set that disappointment aside on Monday, powering the Jazz with 31 points in a Game 4 victory.

“That’s who we are,” he said. “We’ve had our backs against the wall plenty of times in the past two years we’ve been together as a team. I think it’s familiar ground with us. I think everybody responded the way we expected them to. But the biggest thing for us is to take what we did today and multiply it, because I think we can play even better. I think we can do different things better. They got a few open looks, but I think if we continue to put the effort and intensity that we played with tonight and Game 3, anything can happen.”